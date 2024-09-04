Red Wings 2024-25 Point Projections: Over/Under

After an offseason full of movement once again by the Detroit Red Wings and general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman, there are high hopes that the organization can finally earn a playoff spot in the 2024-25 season. The expectations and hopes are relayed and shown in ESPN’s yearly stat projections for some of the players on the team. The question is, who can meet/exceed these projections, and who will come up short?

JT Compher: Over

2023-24 stats: 77 games played, 19 goals, 29 assists, 48 points

2024-25 projection: 78 games played, 18 goals, 31 assists, 49 points

After a solid first season with the Red Wings that saw JT Compher score a career-high 19 goals, he should be in the same range in both offensive categories thanks to being surrounded on the second line with a bit more talent than he had last season. If he can stay healthy and play as consistently as last season, there is no reason not to believe Compher cannot reach the 50-point mark if he is put on a line with someone like offseason addition Vladimir Tarasenko or Patrick Kane.

Andrew Copp: Under

2023-24 stats: 79 games played, 13 goals, 20 assists, 33 points

2024-25 projection: 81 games played, 13 goals, 23 assists, 36 points

A player who has been a bit underwhelming offensively since arriving in Detroit before the 2022-23 season, Andrew Copp has still been a solid middle-six forward for the Red Wings. Last season did see a dip in playing time for Copp (dropping from 18:09 a game to 16:16), and that could continue to happen this season with the moves that Yzerman has made, mixed in with the outside chance a prospect or two could make a push for the roster.

A 36-point season like ESPN has projected for Copp would be finding a middle ground between his first two seasons as a Red Wing, but with the chance of a decrease in ice time, he seems to be more likely than not to hover around the low 30s this season.

Alex DeBrincat: Over

2023-24 stats: 82 games played, 27 goals, 40 assists, 67 points

2024-25 projection: 82 games played, 28 goals, 41 assists, 69 points

After being the big offseason acquisition last year, Alex DeBrincat started on a tear in a Red Wings jersey. The issue with his game, though, was that there were times throughout the season when he seemed invisible offensively. Heading into this season, the hope is that he can become more of a consistent presence in the offensive zone. Being possibly paired up with Kane once again could help him a bit.

If he does not end up being slotted onto a line with Kane, he will likely be paired up with the duo of Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Another training camp working together as a line and on a powerplay unit should help DeBrincat get more in tune with the guys around him, and hopefully, the offense will take off even more. If he can become a fully consistent player, there is no reason not to believe that he cannot reach at least the 30-goal mark and the mid-40 assist range, pushing him over the projection set for him at 69 points this season.

Dylan Larkin: Over

2023-24 stats: 68 games played, 33 goals, 36 assists, 69 points

2024-25 projection: 76 games played, 36 goals, 42 assists, 78 points

The man who seemingly drove the bus for the Red Wings’ offense last season, captain Dylan Larkin, continued to improve his offensive output and, even with missing 14 games throughout the season, set a career-high in goals with 33. Heading into this season, staying healthy will play a key role in Larkin building off last season and taking another step in the right direction with his game.

Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp celebrate a goal for the Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If healthy, there is no reason to believe that Larkin cannot reach almost a point-per-game this season with the talent around him on the top line and the powerplay. Breaking the 80-point mark should be within reach and pushing him over ESPN’s 78-point projection.

Lucas Raymond: Under

2023-24 stats: 82 games played, 31 goals, 41 assists, 72 points

2024-25 projection: 79 games played, 38 goals, 47 assists, 85 points

This one was tough because Raymond took his offensive game to another level last season and is on a great trajectory, jumping from 45 points in the 2022-23 season to 72 last season. Making a jump to the mid-80s points-wise might be a bit too steep even for the budding star to make. He should be able to continue his upward tick offensively this season, gaining even more responsibility on the top line with Larkin, so he should be able to find himself pushing the 80-point mark this season.

Moritz Seider: Over

2023-24 stats: 82 games played, nine goals, 33 assists, 42 points

2024-25 projection: 82 games played, six goals, 35 assists, 41 points

Moritz Seider is projected to take a step backward this season. Last season, he saw the least amount of ice time in his three-season career, with an average of 22:22 a game, but he did set a career-high in goals with nine. Towards the end of the season, he seemed to get more involved offensively and should continue to do so as he finds his true footing on that end of the ice.

Becoming even more confident this season offensively, while taking on the full-time role as the top defenseman for a team pushing for a playoff spot, should help Seider reach the 10-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career and push the 35-assist mark he has been projected to reach. If he can total around 45 points this season while further developing his defensive game, it would be considered a strong season for the 2022 Calder Trophy winner.

Joe Veleno: Under

2023-24 stats: 80 games played, 12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points

2024-25 projection: 81 games played, 14 goals, 18 assists, 32 points

After being drafted in the first round of the 2018 Draft by the Red Wings, Joe Veleno has been another player who has been a bit underwhelming since debuting with the team. He saw an uptick in ice time last season while also setting career highs in all three offensive statistical categories. Even with that being said, Veleno has struggled to reach the consistency and production of being a first-round selection.

Heading into this season, it is likely to be another one where Veleno will have to earn his way into more responsibilities and opportunities like he tended to do last season. But with the new additions to the roster, he will likely be playing again in the bottom six and may have to fight off a prospect or two during training camp and preseason.

A Mixed Bag of Projections

While some players on the roster should be able to exceed their projections, there will always be ones who are unable to meet them. If the Red Wings can find a good mix of production out of their players this season, there is a good chance that fans will see the organization finally reach the playoffs and end its drought.