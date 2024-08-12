The Toronto Maple Leafs will name Auston Matthews as their next captain, according to Darren Dreger. Matthews, 26, was selected first overall by the Leafs in 2016. He has 368 goals and 649 points in 562 career games with the team. He has been an alternate captain for the past five seasons.

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to name Auston Matthews captain on Wednesday. This is part of the evolution of Matthews as a leader and current Maple Leafs captain John Tavares fully supports the change. Tavares has been heavily involved in the process with GM Brad Treliving. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 12, 2024

This shocking decision will strip John Tavares of the captaincy following his four-season run with the title. He also captained Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship where he scored two goals and nine assists in nine games and the New York Islanders for five seasons prior to joining the Leafs.

With Tavares heading into the final season of his seven-year, $77 million contract signed back in 2018 with the Leafs, Matthews taking over as captain was expected to occur next season. However, this decision will likely leave Tavares as an alternate captain as he helps Matthews transition to the title.

Any concerns of animosity between Matthews and Tavares should be put aside as Dregger reports Tavares and general manager Brad Treliving worked together in the decision. Heading into a pivotal year for the franchise, the Leafs will have a new head coach and captain.