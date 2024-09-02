Daily Hockey Trivia – 2010 Olympics, Memorial Cups & Blues Hat Tricks

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 2, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Sidney Crosby Scored An Iconic Goal in 2010 At The Olympics in Overtime, But Which American Tied The Game With 25 Seconds Left In Regulation?

a) Patrick Kane

b) Ryan Kesler

c) Zach Parise

d) Phil Kessel

Question 2: Which Active CHL Team Has The Most Memorial Cup Wins?

a) London Knights

b) Oshawa Generals

c) Regina Pats

d) Ottawa 67’s

Question 3: Which Blues Player Had Two Hat-Tricks In The Playoffs in 2019?

a) Vladimir Tarasenko

b) Jaden Schwartz

c) Brayden Schenn

d) Ryan O’Reilly

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: c) Zach Parise – With 25 seconds remaining in the game, American forward Zach Parise scored the game-tying goal. Assists on the goal came from Jamie Langenbrunner and Patrick Kane.

Q2 Answer: b) Oshawa Generals – With five Memorial Cup championships, the Oshawa Generals lead all active teams in that regard, with the Regina Pats trailing just behind with four.

Q3 Answer: b) Jaden Schwartz – On the way to winning the Stanley Cup, St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz scored a pair of hat-tricks. The first one came in the first round of the playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets in the series-clinching Game 6, scoring all three goals for the Blues in a 3-2 win. The second hat-trick came in the Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks, where Schwartz scored three goals in Game 5 of the series in a 5-0 win.

Missed The Last Trivia?: Daily Hockey Trivia – Art Ross Winners, Playoff Goals & Faceoff Leaders

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.