Daily Hockey Trivia – Art Ross Winners, Playoff Goals & Faceoff Leaders

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 29, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Wayne Gretzky Has The Most Art Ross’, Who Has The Second Most?

a) Connor McDavid

b) Gordie Howe

c) Mario Lemieux

d) Jaromir Jagr

Question 2: Which Active Player Has The Most Playoff Goals?

a) Alexander Ovechkin

b) Sidney Crosby

c) Brad Marchand

d) Evgeni Malkin

Question 3: Which Player Under NHL Contract Has The Highest Faceoff Win Percentage?

a) Mark Kastelic

b) Nico Sturm

c) Claude Giroux

d) Ryan O’Reilly

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Gordie Howe – Trailing just Wayne Gretzky’s 10 Art Ross Trophies, Gordie Howe has the second most with six. The other three options in the question are all tied with five.

Q2 Answer: a) Alexander Ovechkin – Since Joe Pavelski retired, Alexander Ovechkin is now the active leader in goals in the playoffs with 72 goals in 151 games.

Q3 Answer: a) Mark Kastelic – With a faceoff winning percentage of 56.28 percent, Mark Kastelic leads all NHL players currently under contract.

