Daily Hockey Trivia – Live Mascots, Goaltender Trades & Rookies

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 28, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which Team Used To Have A Live Creature As Their Mascot?

a) Florida Panthers

b) Pittsburgh Penguins

c) Minnesota Wild

d) Atlanta Thrashers

Question 2: Which Goaltender Was Traded Four Times In The Same Offseason?

a) Stephane Beauregard

b) Craig Billington

c) Turk Broda

d) Johan Hedberg

Question 3: Only One Player Had 100+ Points & 100+ Penalty Minutes In Their Rookie Season, Who Was It?

a) Teemu Selanne

b) Alexander Ovechkin

c) Sidney Crosby

d) Dale Hawerchuk

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Pittsburgh Penguins – After joining the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins used a live penguin as their mascot, and named him Penguin Pete. He was used as their mascot for less than a year before tragically dying due to pneumonia.

Q2 Answer: a) Stephane Beauregard – In one of the most bizarre offseasons for a single player, Stephane Beauregard was traded four times in one summer. He was dealt from the Winnipeg Jets to the Buffalo Sabres, then to the Chicago Blackhawks (for Dominik Hasek, of course), then back to the Jets, and ultimately finished the offseason with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Q3 Answer: c) Sidney Crosby – As a sensational rookie alongside Alexander Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby scored 102 points, which is one of the best rookie seasons in history. On top of that, he also recorded 110 penalty minutes, which to this day, remains his highest total for a season.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.