5 Stories to Watch at Windsor Spitfires’ 2024-25 Training Camp

The summer is unofficially over but for a very good reason. On Thursday, the Windsor Spitfires hit the ice to start their 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) training camp. After a busy offseason, there are several stories worth watching.

It’s been a long, chaotic summer for the organization. After finishing second last in the league last season (following back-to-back first seeds in the Western Conference), they had the first-overall pick in April’s OHL Draft, the third pick in July’s Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft, signed numerous draft picks, and hired Greg Walters as their new head coach. They also hosted Canada’s National Juniors for a few days at the end of July. Now, the team heads into training camp looking to build on the summer momentum. However, there are still several stories to follow before the season starts.

5. Development of 2023 Draft Class

The Spitfires’ 2022 Draft class, led by captain Liam Greentree, has proven to be outstanding. However, their 2023 class has some work to do and must show they can have a long-term impact on the club.

After a run to the OHL Championship in 2022, general manager Bill Bowler went all-in at the January 2023 trade deadline to try again. Unfortunately, it sacrificed part of the future. In deals for forwards Shane Wright and Brett Harrison, plus defenceman Jacob Holmes, the club traded away multiple picks in the second, third, and fourth rounds of the 2023 OHL Draft. It left the Spitfires with a first-round pick, but then nothing until the fifth round.

Their first-round pick, forward Jack Nesbitt, was eased into the lineup last season. He finished with nine goals and 18 points in 58 games, including 10 points in his last 15 games. He’s going to be counted on to take that next step and work into a bigger role.

Jack Nesbitt of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, he was the only one who made an impact from the draft. Their fifth-round pick, Adrian Manzo, spent most of the season with the LaSalle Vipers Junior B team. The offensive defenceman saw action in five OHL games when the Spitfires had injuries or suspensions and showed well. Their sixth-round pick, Michael Lavigne, was in the same situation with 44 games for the Vipers and three in the OHL.

Nobody else from the draft class saw OHL action last season. The Spitfires need Nesbitt to level up early on, they need Manzo and Lavigne to strongly press for a roster spot, and having a fourth player show he can compete in the league would be a huge bonus. Having just one player from the draft on this season’s roster would be a tough pill for the club to swallow.

4. The Battle for Crease Time

If the Spitfires’ crease looks a bit brighter in camp, that’s because there’s a giant spotlight on it.

Coming into last season, veteran goaltender Joey Costanzo, then 18-years-old, was expected to take control of the crease and run with it. After a 3.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 2022-23, all eyes were on the youngster to continue that development. Instead, with a shaky, inexperienced defence in front of him, his numbers dropped in 2023-24 to a 5.09 GAA and .855 SV%. While had had some solid outings, they weren’t as common as everyone expected.

Now Costanzo heads into camp as a 19-year-old and it may be up to him to decide the future. The Spitfires have 2022 sixth-round pick Carter Froggett ready to pounce after putting up a 2.64 GAA and .914 SV% with the London Nationals Jr. B club last season. He saw some action last season while Costanzo was unavailable and didn’t look out of place. They also have newly-signed 2024 seventh-round pick Jake Windbiel, who’s considered to be a top prospect from the draft.

In total, there will be seven goaltenders trying to show they belong with the club this season. While the starting role should be Costanzo’s to lose, this is a battle that could come down to the wire.

3. How Quick Can Ethan Belchetz Adjust to the OHL?

One of the silver linings to the Spitfires finishing second last in the OHL last season was the ability to win the top pick in April’s draft. Bowler made little hesitation to select the OHL Cup Most Valuable Player, 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward Ethan Belchetz out of the Oakville Rangers. With 46 goals and 84 points in just 34 games, he’s a man amongst boys. The question is – how quickly can he adjust to the OHL level?

Windsor Spitfires’ 2024 first overall pick Ethan Belchetz with general manager Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

While most rookies, even first-round picks, are brought along slowly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Belchetz is given every opportunity to move up the lineup as soon as possible. Since he arrived at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, he’s come across as a mature young man who’s eager to soak up every bit of information and advice the organization can give him. That will benefit him, not only in the short term, but over the long haul.

Related: Windsor Spitfires Name Ethan Belchetz Top Pick in 2024 OHL Draft

Nobody is expecting him to score a hat trick in every pre-season game or 40 goals on the season. However, a smooth adjustment to the league and gradual development would be a huge win for the Spitfires and himself.

2. Is Mathurin Enough to Turn Defence Around?

Let’s be clear – the Spitfires’ defence last season was nothing short of atrocious. They gave up double-digit goals four times and allowed 360 goals in 68 games, the most since they allowed 379 in 70 games in 1983-84. Part of that was on the coaching systems; they broke down around the goal and couldn’t find a way to stop the onslaught. However, another part was a significant lack of experience heading into the season.

After having a veteran-laden group in 2022-23, Bowler traded away multiple leaders in hopes of getting back picks and youth. The result was a group that had two returning veterans – 17-year-old Anthony Cristoforo and 20-year-old James Jodoin – while the rest had a cup of coffee at the OHL level. Jodoin was soon released due to numbers and, while the team tried to add veterans as the season went on, they weren’t enough.

Last season was a trial-by-fire method from Bowler but, earlier this month, he went out and got 20-year-old Tnias Mathurin from the North Bay Battalion for picks. The former Detroit Red Wings’ prospect has some slick offence but takes pride in his defence and shutting down the other teams’ top lines. It’s just what the Spitfires needed. However, is that enough?

The club comes into camp hoping that the defence is a year older and a year wiser, but also that Mathurin can be the major help they needed. If it’s a one-player fix, combined with new structure and discipline, that’s significant. However, if more is needed, Bowler can’t wait to make changes.

1. Can Greg Walters Reset the Club?

The Spitfires’ coaching last season can be described in one word – “chaos.” When head coach Marc Savard left for the Calgary Flames in June 2023, long-time associate Jerrod Smith was promoted to head coach. Unfortunately, after just four wins in 21 games, he was let go, forcing assistant coach Andy Delmore and goaltending coach Michael Leighton to resign. As a result, new assistant coach Casey Torres took over as interim head coach and Bowler jumped behind the bench to help him. The club brought in former OHLer Kris Newbury at Christmas as an assistant while Bowler returned to his duties.

Over the second half, Bowler talked getting a permanent head coach, whether that was Torres or someone else. Enter Walters; the long-time OHL coach was behind the Owen Sound Attack bench before being fired in October after a verbal altercation with a staff member. In December, the league suspended him until June 30. After reinstatement goals were met, he returned and the Spitfires brought him on.

Windsor Spitfires’ head coach Greg Walters. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Upon arriving, Walters apologized for the incident and took full responsibility. He emphasized that he wants his team to have a tight-knit, hard-working culture that everyone can be proud of. He joins Torres and Newbury behind the bench as camp gets underway. However, can he reset the club? They need structure, discipline, and someone who can focus on defence while still maintaining offensive creativity. Is Walters the guy for the job? How will he work with Torres and Newbury?

This season is important for the Spitfires. After finishing first in the conference in two-straight seasons, falling to second last in the league was an eye opener. Now it’s time to shake it off and prove that was just a speed bump. That starts at camp, which gets underway on Thursday at the WFCU Centre.