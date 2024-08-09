Spitfires Acquire Overage Defenceman Mathurin From Battalion

The Windsor Spitfires aren’t done tinkering with their roster for 2024-25. Just days after the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) summer trade freeze was lifted, general manager Bill Bowler made an expected splash on Thursday, acquiring a much-needed veteran presence on defence.

The 2023-24 campaign is one that few are willing to talk about. With the club finishing second last in the league following back-to-back Western Conference regular season titles, it was no secret that life had to change in the organization. From signing six prospects from the 2024 OHL Draft in April to hiring new head coach Greg Walters in July, the process is well underway. However, Bowler had one more major piece he needed in the form of a veteran defenceman. He got his guy on Thursday.

Spitfires Acquire Mathurin From Battalion

On Thursday morning, Bowler made the move with the North Bay Battalion. Here’s how it looks:

To Spitfires:

20-year-old Tnias Mathurin

To Battalion:

Brantford Bulldogs’ second-round pick in 2025 (conditional)

second-round pick in 2025 (conditional) Spitfires’ fourth-round pick in 2026 (conditional)

fourth-round pick in 2026 (conditional) Spitfires’ sixth-round pick in 2026 (conditional)

The teams also exchanged 13th-round picks in 2025. According to the Windsor Star, the picks are conditional on Mathurin playing one game for the Spitfires (from ‘Trade for former Red Wings draft pick Mathurin is the defensive addition the Spitfires needed,’ – Windsor Star, 8/8/24).

Tnias Mathurin of the North Bay Battalion. (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder was the Battalion’s third-round pick in 2020. In 96 games, he has 32 points and a plus-42 rating. The former Detroit Red Wings’ pick hurt his shoulder in 2022-23, sidelining him for almost all of the season and preventing a deal from being signed. However, now he’s healthy and brings a strong defensive presence, with some offence, which won Bowler over. In a statement, Bowler said this was sorely needed.

“Tnias is an NHL drafted player and a smooth skater,” he said. “We think his presence and character will help our group. He is a solid defender that can play in any situation.”

Last season, the Spitfires allowed 360 goals in 68 games, their most since allowing 370 in 70 games in 1983-84. Mathurin, who will attend the Chicago Blackhawks’ main camp in September, had a no-trade clause. However, he told the Windsor Star that this is a trade that could really benefit everyone involved.

“I think Windsor will do a lot for me and hopefully I’ll be able to do a lot for them,” said Mathurin. “…I’m definitely not shy of my offensive game, but I take pride in defence and going against other team’s best players. I’ll play my best against the other team’s best.”

Overagers Set for Start of 2024-25

Every team in the OHL is allowed to dress three overage (20-year-old) players in a game. During the Draft Orientation in May, Bowler said that forwards Ryan Abraham and Noah Morneau would take up two spots. Abraham is a point-per-game player with an edge, while Morneau gives the club a workhorse mentality with some offence. It was no secret that the team was looking for an overage defenceman and that’s where Mathurin enters the picture.

Related: A (Very) Early Look at the Windsor Spitfires’ 2024-25 Overage Candidates

However, they’re not fully done yet. While overage candidate forwards Valentin Zhugin and Ryan Struthers have moved on to Russia and school, respectively, forward Colton Smith and defenceman Connor Toms remain. Smith had 28 points in 68 games last season and, despite his inconsistencies, will either be traded or released. Toms was a low-risk chance the club took in a November trade with the Soo Greyhounds. With just four points and a minus-46 rating, he became their seventh defenceman and will likely just move on to the next chapter of his life.

Last season, the Spitfires had just (now) 18-year-old Anthony Cristoforo with a full season under his belt. The rest of the group had a cup of coffee in the OHL. Now, Mathurin gives Cristoforo a bit of a break while helping the rest of the group continue their development. Will it be the last move made to upgrade the group? Don’t count on that.

Bowler and his staff still have time to make moves before training camp opens at the end of the month. With the trade freeze over and room to work on the roster, expect the club to be busy as they get ready for 2024-25. They started the off-season with a bang at the 2024 OHL Draft so there’s no reason the end should be any different.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter