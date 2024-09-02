Nick Robertson Should Follow Jake DeBrusk’s Lead with Bruins

The ongoing drama that is Nick Robertson’s contract situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs took an interesting turn last week. According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Robertson, a restricted free agent, has told the Maple Leafs that his desire to leave Toronto hasn’t changed. Speculation is that he’s rejecting any new contract offers and is insistent on waiting for a trade.

Some might argue that standing on principle is the right play. That said, the question becomes, is sticking to his guns a good idea or a misstep? Signing and playing could create a golden opportunity for him, one that Jake DeBrusk faced while he was with the Boston Bruins. It took a couple of years, but ultimately, DeBrusk played himself into a massive deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

Robertson Could Have Had a Strong Season with the Maple Leafs

Robertson’s reluctance to sign with the Leafs comes at a time when the team is undergoing significant changes. First, the Leafs moved on from head coach Sheldon Keefe — who for the sake of argument seemed to have Robertson in his dog house at times. Second, the team brought in Craig Berube, who is a much better fit for Robertson’s style of play. For all Robertson knows, he might have enjoyed playing under Berube’s system.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the Maple Leafs thin on the wing, Robertson had a significant opportunity to secure a top-six role. Such a role would not only offer him significant ice time but also valuable power-play opportunities. He could have produced, which might have improved his experience on the team, but also made him a more attractive option for teams who might otherwise be leery of trading for him today.

If the former, like DeBrusk did, Robertson might have changed his mind about being traded and preferred to stay. If the latter, more offers to acquire him would have improved the odds of a deal.

A Few Good Years Will Lead To Free Agency Options

DeBrusk signed with the Bruins ahead of the deadline in 2022, hoping that being under contract would make him more attractive to teams who would want more than a rental. A trade never took place, but he played well enough in the two seasons that followed that the Vancouver Canucks felt comfortable giving him a seven-year deal worth $38.5 million. DeBrusk wound up finding peace in Boston, but his deal with the Canucks set him up for life.

For DeBrusk, he played through some tough times, found some success, and eventually cashed in when he had the power to choose his next destination.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Robertson’s injury struggles and inconsistencies on the ice mean he might be better served to take a deal, prove himself, and either get traded or choose his next destination in free agency. His representatives should understand that a few strong seasons give him a lot more leverage when it comes time to make the biggest decision of his NHL career.

A Little Patience By Robertson Could Serve Him Well

The one big difference between Robertson and DeBrusk is the timing of Robertson’s ability to become a UFA. Not eligible for unrestricted free agency until 2029, that’s another five seasons Robertson would have to agree to potentially stay with Toronto unless the Leafs work out a handshake deal to trade the forward at their first real opportunity. It’s not unheard of, but it means trusting GM Brad Treliving, which Robertson may or may not.

By sticking to his demand for a trade, Robertson is potentially rolling the dice. He’s gambling that the Leafs don’t just hold out and make him wait until they get a trade offer they like. If he signs like DeBrusk did, potentially making himself more attractive on a signed and team-friendly deal, a good season with the Leafs will bring on plenty of suitors.