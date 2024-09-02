NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be struggling with a contract extension for Lucas Raymond. Meanwhile, speculation about Leon Draisaitl’s contract negotiations is all over the board, especially with the news of Seth Jarvis’ new deal in Carolina. Finally, are the rumors of a $10 million ask by Jeremy Swayman accurate, and how does a lack of a deal between the goalie and the team potentially affect Tyler Johnson’s ability to earn a spot on the roster out of his PTO?

Red Wings Far Apart on an Extension with Lucas Raymond?

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now reports that the Detroit Red Wings are not close to finalizing a deal with restricted free agent forward Lucas Raymond. However, sources indicate that the team is nearing an agreement with RFA defenseman Moritz Seider. It’s not entirely clear why there is such a delay on the Raymond extension. Duff writes, “Could Raymond’s camp be playing hardball with the club in contract talks? Sure. In fact, they’d be foolish not to be doing so.”

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Under GM Steve Yzerman, the Red Wings typically keep contract negotiations out of the public forum. Yzerman expressed confidence in signing his RFAs, stating earlier this summer, “We will get contracts done with them. It’s just a question of when and what term we do on all of them.” Raymond is coming off a career-high season with 31 goals and led the team with 72 points.

What is the Latest on Leon Draisaitl’s Negotiations with the Oilers?

With talk that the Oilers are still negotiating with Leon Draisaitl, news of Seth Jarvis’ deferred payment deal has changed some of the latest speculation. Going into the week, the expectation was that Draisaitl would become the NHL’s new highest-paid player by cap hit, surpassing Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million AAV. “I think in the end the number is going to end up being probably one that starts with a 14, if not just a shade under it,” Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli said Wednesday on SN960 The FAN’s Big Show.

Now, there is talk that his cap hit might be lower if the two sides are open to a deferred payment situation. If Draisaitl has no issue deferring some of the contract for years after the long-term deal ends, his cap hit would be reduced, although he could make more money in the long run.

Regardless, “But I think if the Oilers were thinking heading into this process that he’s going to take a significant team-friendly discount, I think the early indications are that’s not the case,” said Seravalli. He added that the goal is still to get something done before the start of the Oilers’ training camp.

Swayman $10 Million Deal Not Accurate

Shooting down the reports of a $10 million ask by Jeremy Swayman, Frank Seravalli reported that negotiations between the goaltender and the Boston Bruins are at an impasse, with Swayman seeking a salary in the mid-$8 million range, while the Bruins are offering around $6 million.

This significant gap has yet to be bridged and the disagreement appears to stem from differing views on Swayman’s value based on his performance.

Tyler Johnson could be a real candidate to sign with the Bruins, but the team might have to wait to ink the forward out of his PTO. When the Swayman deal is done, the Bruins can look at actually signing other players. Boston only has $8.6 million in cap space and Swayman could take all of it.