Hurricanes’ Draftee Nikita Artamonov Loaned to Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Nikita Artamonov has been loaned to his native club Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the league’s website says. This is a good move for Artamonov, who was picked 50th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft but failed to deliver for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod this season.

Why This Move Matters for Artamonov

Last time around, Artamonov had a breakout season with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, scoring an impressive 22 goals and leading Torpedo with 39 points. Many thought he’d lead the team this season as well, but his numbers plummeted – one assist in sixteen games – and he was made a healthy scratch for some games. Moreover, without Artamonov’s production, Torpedo has been fine, ranked second in the KHL’s Western Conference.

Nikita Artamonov, SKA Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Neftekhimik is also having a good season. Known as a feeder club for wealthier franchises, the Wolves now sit fifth in the Eastern Conference. To maintain their playoff push and remain competitive against top-tier teams, they’ll need Artamonov’s offensive prowess and finesse around the net.

A change of scenery – and a return home – may benefit the young forward, who has already shown he can deliver in a competitive pro league like the KHL. Artamonov’s contract runs through the 2026-27 campaign, so it’s understandable that Torpedo wasn’t ready to renounce the forward just yet. A loan move seems like the best option for everyone.