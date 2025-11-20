J.T. Miller’s Tenure as Rangers Captain Off to Abysmal Start

On Sept. 16, the New York Rangers named J.T. Miller the 29th captain in franchise history. He returned to New York via a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last season, and many saw this as a “culture-changing” move to help the Rangers get back on track. While Miller was good in his return to the team last season, this season has been anything but. His tenure as captain is off to a horrible start, with no signs of improvement.

Miller’s Offensive Production Has Dropped Off

In 2023-25, Miller had a career-best season with the Canucks, scoring 37 goals and 103 points. When he returned to the Rangers, he was still a point-per-game player, scoring 12 goals and 35 points in 32 games. This season, his offensive game has dropped off, with only four goals and 10 points through 21 games.

However, he was injured during training camp, limiting him to only one preseason game. Some think that he may be playing through that injury. If that’s true, he should sit out for a few games to get healthy now.

Miller has just one goal and three points in the last nine games. This lack of offense wouldn’t be as big an issue if the team’s other top players were contributing. Artemi Panarin had a slow start, but has picked it up recently. Vincent Trocheck missed 14 games with injury, and Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere haven’t scored at the rate many expected. Miller’s struggles have impacted the rest of the top six, and the rest of the offense is not built to pick up the slack.

Miller Knows He’s Been Bad, But Hasn’t Shown Improvement

Miller has been openly critical of his game after losses. After a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, he called himself out, saying he needs to do better. He told the media, “At some point, you look in the mirror. Speaking on behalf of myself, I certainly expect a hell of a lot more production than what I have.”

While it’s good that he’s acknowledged his struggles, saying it and actually improving on the ice are two different things. His lack of effort on the Golden Knights’ second goal of the game made it 2-0.

With over 1.3 million views, the above play encapsulates Miller’s play this season. Many times, he’s looked uninterested in the defensive zone. When a player of his talent and experience is not producing offensively, they try to make up for it with good defensive play. Miller has not done that. He can use all the right words, and maybe he means it, but he has yet to show the kind of dedication that the team needs from their captain.

Miller is Setting a Poor Example

Right now, Miller is setting a bad example. If he can play that poorly and not face any repercussions, why should anyone else put in more effort? He is the captain. He should be the one trying to boost his team and not be the reason for their struggles. If he doesn’t start leading better, the team could be in trouble.

Oct 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) reacts after being pushed into Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs (37) by Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Miller was brought in to change the team’s culture after a disastrous season in 2024-25. He played well to close the campaign, and many thought he would be that key piece to help the Rangers return to the playoffs. But right now, he could be a key reason they miss the postseason, and this trade could come back to haunt the team for years to come.

Did the Rangers make the wrong choice by bringing Miller back and naming him captain? He’s been a major disappointment so far this season. As captain, he must hold himself to a higher standard, but it’s not showing on the ice. When he’s on his game, he’s one of the top centers in the NHL. Instead, he looks like an overpaid scrub whose contract could become a real problem for a team looking to go far.