Necas To ‘Explore Options’, Plus Bruins, and Maple Leafs Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a report has surfaced that Martin Necas might not have “been thrilled” with his experience in Colorado. Does that report, along with the recent Brock Nelson signing, hint that a trade might be coming this offseason? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have hired Marco Sturm as their next head coach. Who else might be joining his staff? Finally, will the Toronto Maple Leafs add another puck-moving defenseman, and could that lead to discussions of a Morgan Rielly trade?

Necas Not “Thrilled” with Avalanche Experience

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reports that Martin Necas “wasn’t overly thrilled” with his experience in Colorado and wants to explore other options. He’s still got another year left on his current contract, but the Avalanche are tight on cap space and they just signed Brock Nelson to a three-year extension. If it’s evident that Necas intends to test free agency and not re-sign with the Avalanche, could he be traded this offseason?

There will be no shortage of interested parties if Necas becomes available. At $6.5 million for one more season, he’s a value contract, even though he could get a significant raise when his contract expires. He became a point-per-game player this season, and he showed that he can adapt quickly to a new team.

Related: 4 Takeaways From Panthers’ Game 1 OT Loss to Oilers

If the Avalanche decide to trade him, they’ll need to find a way to replace his scoring. Necas was a key piece in the Mikko Rantanen trade.

Bruins Hire Marco Sturm

Marco Sturm has been named the 30th head coach in Bruins history. The team made the hiring official on Thursday, following a prolonged search and several interviews. Sturm coached the Ontario Reign of the AHL for the last three seasons, resulting in a 119-80-17 record, a .593 winning percentage.

The Bruins did say that key to their decision was that the successful candidate would be someone who was thrilled to be part of the Bruins’ organization. Sturm being a former player has ties to the team and a loyalty to the franchise.

Elliotte Friedman reports, “And there is word Dave Quinn and Joe Sacco are in the process of joining Mike Sullivan’s staff in Manhattan.” He later added, “And apparently Ty Hennes too…he was with Sullivan in PIT.”

Maple Leafs Want Another Puck-Moving D-Man; Morgan Rielly Trade?

Despite reports the Maple Leafs will not ask Morgan Rielly to waive his no-trade clause and that the team has no real desire to explore a trade, Kypreos reports, “he is the logical first place the Leafs could look if they want to make deeper changes to the roster.”

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kypreos believes there will be significant changes in Toronto (starting with Mitch Marner and maybe John Tavares) and adds, the Leafs want to add another puck-moving, skating defenceman. He says the plan is to find this player, regardless of whether Rielly stays or goes. He adds, “How high level of a defenceman they will add may depend on their ability to move Reilly’s contract.”

The analyst argues that the Leafs, at some point, will toy with the idea of trading Rielly. His contract has five more years, $7.5 million AAV remaining. Kypreos admits that Rielly would have to agree to want to move, then notes, “I’d start with a team near his hometown like the Canucks.”