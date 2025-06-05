Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Marner, Tavares, McIlroy & Pelley

The Toronto Maple Leafs are barreling toward one of the most pivotal offseasons in recent memory. With change all but guaranteed—whether it’s personnel, philosophy, or both—like The White Lotus, the storylines that seem to quietly pile up, intertwine, and build toward an inevitable unravelling. From Mitch Marner’s future to John Tavares’ quiet contract situation and even some unexpected celebrity commentary, there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding the team.

What’s clear is that the decisions made in the next few weeks will shape not just the roster but the tone and identity of the team moving forward. Here are some of the latest rumoured developments making headlines.

Item One: Marner’s Next Home? Quieter Markets Gaining Appeal

As Mitch Marner’s name continues to dominate the NHL offseason noise, one thing is becoming increasingly clear—he may be craving a break from the microscope of Canadian hockey life. While the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens are reportedly preparing to pursue the Maple Leafs winger with major offers, likely in the $13 million-plus range, there’s little evidence the interest is mutual.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Marner has spent his entire career under the intense spotlight of Toronto’s hockey media and fanbase, and there are growing signs that he might now be drawn to a quieter existence. Recent reports have linked him to American teams with less scrutiny and a more private lifestyle—places like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Anaheim might have tons of attractions (in many ways). While no destination is confirmed, the notion of “disappearing a little bit” might be increasingly appealing to a player who’s carried the weight of a hockey-mad city since he was drafted.

The question is what Marner and his young family desire. We’ll know that soon.

Item Two: Tavares Extension Could Open Door to Post-Playing Future with Maple Leafs

While Marner’s future with the Maple Leafs remains murky, the path forward for John Tavares seems far more predictable and less dramatic. As he approaches the final year of his contract and turns 35 in September, Tavares appears to value stability, family, and legacy. Unlike Marner, whose prime years make him a marquee free agent, I expect Tavares will be looking for a way to finish his career in Toronto on a team-friendly deal that reflects his leadership and commitment.

Insider Elliotte Friedman recently speculated that Tavares could follow the long-term, low-AAV contract structure seen with Chris Tanev or Yanni Gourde. Those deals—stretching five or six years at modest salaries—signal mutual respect and a desire to stay together. Tavares scored 38 goals this season and still contributes offensively, but he also brings value as a captain and mentor in a transitioning locker room. A contract like that could be as much about keeping his influence in the room as it is about the numbers on the ice.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That part has been discussed before on The Hockey Writers. But logic suggests that Tavares (if he chooses to) won’t end his time with the organization after he’s a player. He carries himself with some dignity, which would be a positive link between the organization and the fanbase, which Keith Pelley noted he wants to promote in his remarks to the media.

Tavares is the last thing from contentious; he’s thoughtful, team-first, and deeply connected to the organization. Don’t be surprised if this next deal is part of a bigger picture—one that sees Tavares eventually move into a player development, management, or ambassadorial role with the Maple Leafs, much like Jason Spezza before him. He’s the kind of figure the team could easily imagine sticking around long after he hangs up his skates.

Item Three: Rory McIlroy Believes—Will the Maple Leafs Prove Him Right?

The Maple Leafs have an unlikely but passionate supporter in golf superstar Rory McIlroy. Speaking with TSN’s Bob Weeks, McIlroy drew a parallel between his elusive pursuit of the Masters and the Maple Leafs’ decades-long Stanley Cup drought: “If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup.” McIlroy has a long-standing friendship with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Pelley and admitted he was pulling hard for the team, especially with Pelley now steering the organization.

"If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup," said Rory McIlroy, after getting a Maple Leafs sweater from MLSE CEO Keith Pelley. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) June 4, 2025

It’s an interesting layer to the Maple Leafs’ evolving identity. While fans continue to debate roster moves and playoff frustrations, having a globally recognized athlete express that kind of faith in the franchise—and tie it to his milestones—adds some emotional weight. McIlroy’s confidence may not sway roster decisions, but his support highlights how the Maple Leafs’ struggles and hopes resonate beyond hockey. Other world-class athletes get it, too.

And with Pelley publicly declaring that winning rounds was not the team’s aspirational goal, perhaps the organization is finally aligning belief with bold action.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With free agency just weeks away and the draft on the horizon, the Maple Leafs are entering a critical planning phase. Management must decide how to navigate Marner’s situation, finalize a respectful path forward with Tavares, and reshape a roster that continues to fall short in the spring.

If belief in this core still exists, now’s the time to show it—with bold but thoughtful action. The clock is ticking, and fans are surely watching their team to figure out how things will play out in Toronto.