Detroit Red Wings: 2025 Offseason Blueprint

We’ve reached the point in the offseason where I put together my game plan for the Detroit Red Wings. Not predicting what the Red Wings will do this summer, but rather what I think they should do.

This is all based on prior analysis, including year-over-year team evaluation and individual player grades. Plus, a review of Detroit’s organization depth and identifying the missing pieces.

In addition, I relied on a few things that I know to be true:

Offensive improvements are a higher priority over defensive gains Todd McLellan wants players that fit his style: fast and assertive Red Wings management wants the team to be harder to play against Steve Yzerman is willing to be aggressive

So with that said, let’s dive into my offseason blueprint for the Red Wings.

Red Wings’ RFAs

First, we’ll start with Detroit’s restricted free agents since they are typically re-signed or tendered qualifying offers prior to the draft. You can find a deeper dive on the contracts here.

LW Jonatan Berggren – Two years, $1.5 million AAV

LD Albert Johansson – Two years, $1.2 million AAV

LW Elmer Soderblom – One year, $1.15 million

RD Antti Tuomisto – One year, $813,750

LW Cross Hanas – One year, $813,750

LD Eemil Viro – Tender qualifying offer to retain his rights

Buyouts

I’m buying out Vladimir Tarasenko. Doing so will cost $1,583,333 against the cap for the next two seasons.

Detroit needs the space for other moves, and it was clear that he’d prefer to be somewhere else. And, at this point, the Red Wings would need to attach a sweetener to Tarasenko if they wanted to trade him.

2025 NHL Draft

Next, chronologically speaking, is the 2025 NHL Draft. Detroit holds the 13th pick and I expect them to stay put. To conduct the mock draft, I used FCHockey’s simulator.

I selected Bear over Justin Carbonneau and Kashawn Aitcheson at No. 13 – in my opinion, Bear’s ceiling is higher. He—like many other prospects in this year’s draft class—fits in well with Detroit’s culture and has the high-compete DNA that the organization values.

Elsewhere, I got good value in Lee at No. 44, Wang at No. 75, and Eriksen at No. 140. This draft class is forward-heavy, but that’s how the chips fell. Wang, in particular, could prove to be a steal.

Detroit’s Offseason Trades

Only one trade to report. Several others were considered, but I only felt good about pulling the trigger on this one.

Detroit trades freshly signed Jonatan Berggren and a 2026 second-round pick to Los Angeles for Alex Laferriere. I’ve been advocating for Laferriere for some time now and believe he has a bright future ahead – one that will eventually see him become a top-six forward.

Trades for Nic Hague and Adam Pelech were also considered. The cost was just too high, though.

Red Wings’ UFA Additions

While some would prefer Mitch Marner, I don’t expect him to sign with the Red Wings. Instead, I signed a few others to improve the team offensively and add some defensive depth.

C/LW Sam Bennett – Seven years, $7.75 million AAV

RW Patrick Kane – One year, $4.5 million

RD Nick Perbix – Three years, $3 million AAV

LW/C Michael Eyssimont – One year, $950,000

LW/C Joe Snively – One year, $800,000

LW Carson Meyer – Two years, $800,000 AAV

LD Jarred Tinordi – One year, $800,000

G Arvid Holm – One year, $775,000

Let’s start with Bennett. The term and AAV may scare some, but that’s just the reality of the increasing salary cap world. He’s exactly the type of player the Red Wings need – a tone-setter that plays a winning brand of hockey in a top-six role. The hope is that he can rub off on the likes of Marco Kasper, Carter Mazur, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Emmitt Finnie, and other hard-nosed players over the next few years. Plus, Bennett and Laferriere do an outstanding job of generating high-danger chances – something the Red Wings struggled mightily with in 2024-25.

Bringing Kane back is a no-brainer. His chemistry with DeBrincat and Detroit’s top power play unit is undeniable. This would be a similarly structured contract as the one he signed prior to the 2024-25 season – a slight bump up to $4.5 million for base salary, plus up to $2 million in incentives. This is allowable since it would be a 35+ contract.

Next up is Perbix, who is an underrated defender and has been overshadowed by Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, and Erik Cernak in Tampa Bay. He’ll be 26 on June 15 and is strong in transition, an excellent shot-blocker, and uses his size to his advantage. A three-year deal will allow Axel Sandin Pellikka to phase into Detroit’s lineup at a conservative pace, if needed.

Eyssimont adds depth and brings compete and physicality to the bottom of the lineup. He, along with Bennett and Perbix, make the Red Wings harder to play against – a top priority this offseason.

Red Wings 2025-26 Roster

Now that free agents have been signed and trades have been made, it’s time to take a look at what these moves add up to. Below is the projected opening night lineup, special teams units, and more.

LW C RW Sam Bennett Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Patrick Kane Marco Kasper Alex DeBrincat Elmer Soderblom Andrew Copp Alex Laferriere Michael Rasmussen J.T. Compher Carter Mazur Michael Eyssimont

LD RD G Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider Cam Talbot Simon Edvinsson Nick Perbix Petr Mrazek Erik Gustafsson Albert Johansson Justin Holl

Bringing in Bennett provides the Red Wings with some flexibility in the top six. There are three natural centers in Bennett, Kasper, and Dylan Larkin. McLellan will be able to shift around pieces knowing he’ll always have at least two top-six-caliber centers manning the first two lines.

There’s flexibility in the bottom six as well. Detroit could deploy a heavy third line in Laferriere, Andrew Copp, and Elmer Soderblom. Michael Rasmussen could slot in there as well if need be – either at center or on the wing. Compher could also center the line if the Red Wings wanted a different look.

Defensively, I’m betting on Ben Chiarot having a decent season given the fact that it’s a contract year for the veteran. His next deal is likely his last big-ish payday, so there’s extra incentive to exceed expectations. Perbix and Simon Edvinsson provide the Red Wings with a big, suffocating second pair that can be counted on in big minutes.

Proposed Red Wings Power Play

Position PP1 PP2 Quarterback Moritz Seider Erik Gustafsson Left Flank Lucas Raymond Alex Laferriere Right Flank Patrick Kane Marco Kasper Bumper Dylan Larkin Sam Bennett Net Front/Side of Net Alex DeBrincat J.T. Compher

No changes for Detroit’s top unit. For PP2, the net front player could be any of Compher, Mazur, or Soderblom. The Red Wings have options. Plus, the additions of Bennett and Laferriere should give Detroit two solid power play units.

Proposed Red Wings Penalty Kill

Position PK1 PK2 PK3 Forward 1 Dylan Larkin Andrew Copp Marco Kasper Forward 2 Lucas Raymond J.T. Compher Michael Rasmussen Defense 1 Ben Chiarot Simon Edvinsson Defense 2 Moritz Seider Nick Perbix

In addition to the players listed above, Detroit could have Soderblom and Albert Johansson killing penalties depending on who’s in the lineup that night and which player(s) are in the box.

Grand Rapids Griffins 2025-26 Roster

LW C RW Sheldon Dries Nate Danielson Austin Watson Joe Snively Amadeus Lombardi Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Carson Meyer Ondrej Becher Dominik Shine Cross Hanas Emmitt Finnie Eduards Tralmaks Carson Bantle Alexandre Doucet Jakub Rychlovsky

LD RD G William Wallinder Axel Sandin Pellikka Sebastian Cossa Shai Buium Anton Johansson Arvid Holm Jarred Tinordi Antti Tuomisto Jan Bednar Nicklas Andrews Carter Gylander

Heading into 2025-26, the Griffins seemingly have a strong roster. Full seasons from Axel Sandin Pellikka, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and Emmitt Finnie will make them a deeper team. The additions of Meyer, Tinordi, Holm, and Eduards Tralmaks will help, too.

I also expect Sandin Pellikka, Brandsegg-Nygard, Austin Watson, Nate Danielson, and Amadeus Lombardi to get time with the Red Wings next season at some point.

Final Word

At the end of the day, the Red Wings would be left with $2,978,294 in cap space – plenty of wiggle room for recalls and cap space to bank for the trade deadline. Also, enough room to cover Kane’s performance bonuses should they hit.

This Red Wings team would be tougher to play against and should be more productive offensively. They certainly have enough talent to reach the playoffs.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and PuckPedia.