Eddie Genborg – 2025 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Eddie Genborg

2024-25 Team: Linköping HC (SHL)

Date of Birth: Apr. 20, 2007

Place of Birth: Trollhättan, SWE

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Eddie Genborg is not fun to play against. He’s big, strong, and loves to throw bone-rattling hits, but he’s also relentless in his backchecking and forechecking. Any time he’s on the ice, he’s making life miserable for the opposing team, pressuring them in the corners, fighting for positioning in front of the net, and stripping them of scoring chances. It’s the type of player that every NHL team needs, and combined with a developing offensive sense, he is becoming one of the most versatile prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Genborg split last season between the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and Sweden’s J20 Nationell league, playing 28 regular-season games in each. At the J20 level, he was one of Linköping HC’s best players, finishing with a team-leading 19 goals and the fifth-highest point total despite playing 10 fewer games than the next highest scorer. He was also one of the team’s youngest players; of all U18 players in the J20 Nationell, he finished 18th in points and ninth in goals. No other Linköping player sat within the top 20.

In the SHL, Genborg didn’t have as much of an offensive impact, finishing with just two goals, but he quickly established himself as a valuable role player despite his age. His coaches found he could be deployed in all situations, and by the end of the season, he led all U18 players in the SHL in games played. In the past 10 years, only 19 other U18 players have played more games than him, and all but seven were first-round selections.

It’s easy to see why Linköping kept him around for so long. Genborg plays a highly effective game that makes the team around him better. On the forecheck, he moves to the toughest areas of the ice and is always ready to fight for the puck, using both his stick and his body to separate opponents from the puck. He’s often described as a strong cycle player, as he is very good at establishing possession and helping his team maintain it. He is just as effective on the backcheck, hustling back to force opponents to the outside and positioning himself in passing and shooting lanes, forcing them to take less desirable chances, which can lead to more turnovers.

Genborg doesn’t have as strong of an offensive game, playing a much simpler, straightforward style that gets the job done with little flash or pizzazz. He scores a lot of his goals while stationed in front of the net and picking up rebounds. While they aren’t the prettiest goals, they still count the same. In the J20, his size was much harder to deal with, hence the large goal total. In the SHL, he got out-muscled in some of those net-front battles, leading to fewer scoring opportunities. Adding a bit more strength could greatly improve both his defensive and offensive effectiveness.

Another thing holding him back from being more effective is his skating. While he can move quickly up and down the ice, he has a slightly awkward stride, using a wide stance that prevents him from generating a lot of momentum quickly. He’s a hard worker, which gets him where he needs to be, but some better skating mechanics could help him get there more efficiently.

While Genborg doesn’t play an exciting game, he does a lot of the little things right that every NHL team needs, especially when games start to matter more. He works hard to be in the right place at the right time to make the smart, simple play. It may not make the highlight reels, but those are the kinds of plays that lead to championships.

Eddie Genborg – NHL Draft Projection

Everything about Genborg’s game implies that he’ll be a highly sought-after prospect, much like the hard-working and hard-hitting Michael Brandsegg-Nygard was at last year’s draft. However, Genborg didn’t have the greatest showing at the U18 World Juniors, scoring zero goals and recording just three assists while playing a bottom-six role. He’s a great supporting player, but if he doesn’t have the right players to support, he won’t be as effective. He shouldn’t expect to hear his name called until the late second or early third rounds, at the earliest.

Quotables

“Genborg is a straight line, physical monster who has shown a great ability to complement two offensively minded players. He finishes hits, gets the puck to more skilled players, and goes to the net. It’s a simple game, one some NHL teams might not be overly enticed by, but I strongly believe he will eventually play in the NHL.” – Whittaker Heart, Dobber Prospects

“Genborg loves to hit everyone in sight, and that tenacious energy is going to take him far. He’s more of a support player than a playdriver, but he still had a great start to the tournament with three points in his first two games. He quieted down a bit, but I still think there’s a ton of pro-level attributes there from the way he thinks the game and plays in transition. I like him as a third-rounder, but I know some scouts think he could go higher.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“He’s a lean, long, skilled forward who can create offence off the rush or drive to the net off the puck hunting tips. His ability to make puck plays in traffic is attractive. Genborg has the hockey sense and detail to be used in all situations. At the pro level (SHL), he only averages around eight minutes per game of ice time, but his ice time spikes to over 20 minutes when playing at the junior level.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Strengths

Physicality and Compete Level

Net-Front Presence

Defensive Reliability

Offensive Positioning

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Skating Mechanics

Puck Skills

Offensive Ceiling

NHL Potential

Genborg has all the skills right now to make him a valuable NHL player. He works hard, plays physically, and has a well-rounded defensive game with few holes. He’s the perfect definition of a high-floor/low-ceiling player; while he won’t ever challenge for a top-six role in the NHL, he’ll almost certainly find a home somewhere in the bottom-six, providing consistent stability and energy. His style is comparable to someone like the Winnipeg Jets’ Brandon Tanev, who has established himself as an excellent depth forward throughout his career.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk –2/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 5.5/10, Defence – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023-24 – U17 World Hockey Championship Bronze Medal

2024-25 – Hlinka Gretzky Cup Bronze Medal

2024-25 – WJAC-19 Silver Medal

2024-25 – U18 World Junior Championship Silver Medal

Eddie Genborg Stats

Videos

