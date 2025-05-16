Oilers Proving They’re Capable of Another Playoff Run But Still Have More to Prove

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games to return to the Western Conference Final. Two of their four wins were one-goal games, yet it’s hard to deny they controlled the series from the first game. In some ways, this series was the Oilers’ way of getting their revenge on the Golden Knights, who defeated them in 2023 on their way to the Stanley Cup title. This series was one-sided, and they did it with defence and goaltending, allowing only 10 goals in the series.

Once again, the Oilers look like a team poised to go on a run. They are back in the Western Conference Final and four wins away from a return to the Stanley Cup Final, but something’s different about this group. The Oilers look like a team of destiny, the one that can get over the hump and win the title for the first time since the Mark Messier days.

Oilers Are Playing at Another Gear in the Playoffs

When the Oilers faced the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Western Conference Final, it was noticeable that they weren’t ready. The combination of speed and physicality needed at that stage was too much, and it showed as the Oilers were swept in a matchup that wasn’t close. It served as a reminder for them that they’d need to play at another level as the playoffs progressed.

That’s what happened for the 2024 Playoff run. The Oilers played at one level during the regular season and then took things up a notch to not only beat the higher-seeded Vancouver Canucks in a seven-game series but also make a run to the Final. The star players led the way with Connor McDavid playing some of the best hockey of his career, while Zach Hyman emerged as a scoring threat, and Evan Bouchard opened up the offence at the point. However, the Oilers played better across the board, with their entire roster stepping up to will them to the Final.

Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game Four of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers learned over the years that the regular season isn’t important, or at least it’s not as important as long as a team plays well enough to make it to the playoffs. It’s why they were unfazed by the struggles throughout this season, while the province of Alberta was panicking.

It’s why Kris Knoblauch is the ideal coach for this team and the market. He’s the calm and steady presence behind the bench who coaches the same way regardless of the stage or the situation. The Oilers controlled the series against the Kings and the Golden Knights, two teams that were better during the regular season, because when this team needs to play at another gear to win the big games, they can.

Trade Deadline Additions Are Paying Off

The Oilers lost a lot of talent in the offseason, some skaters who were integral to the Cup run last season. They had to replace Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway at the forward position while the defence lost Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci. It became a season-long struggle to fill those voids, and it made the offseason look like one that would come back to haunt the Oilers (they should have traded Bouchard when they had the chance).

At the trade deadline, the Oilers added Trent Frederic and Jake Walman. The impact wasn’t there during the regular season, especially with Frederic only playing one game because he wasn’t healthy. Once the playoffs started, both were regulars, and the team benefited from them being in the lineup. Frederic has a goal and two assists as a depth forward, while Walman has stepped up as a second-pair defenceman. Throw in a healthy Evander Kane and John Klingberg, and the Oilers are ready to go on a run.

Every team wants to make a big splash at the trade deadline, or at least that’s what the fanbases hope for. The moves that usually pay off or the depth additions. The Florida Panthers added Seth Jones to strengthen their defence. The Stars made the big move to add Mikko Rantanen, but they also acquired Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci, two players pivotal in their playoff run. The Oilers added depth, and it’s allowed them to become a complete team for the playoffs.

Oilers Continue to Win With Defence & Goaltending

The first two games against the Kings had the Oilers looking like a team sure to be let down by the defence and goaltending. They allowed 12 goals in the losses, and their offence could only do so much, while the defence allowed the Kings to respond every time. Fast-forward to their series against the Golden Knights, and they closed it out with back-to-back shutouts.

It starts with the defence finding its footing. The Oilers don’t have Mattias Ekholm, their best stay-at-home defenceman, but Bouchard is stepping up at both ends of the ice, proving he’s more than just a forward (something some fans will jokingly call him). The Oilers also have the veterans playing well, with Brett Kulak and John Klingberg finding roles on the defence, while Darnell Nurse is finally looking like a two-way defenceman. With all the pieces falling into place, they have a unit built to shut down opponents, and they have in recent games.

Then there’s the goaltending, which has always been the story for the Oilers, or the thing that’s poised to let them down at the end of the day. Calvin Pickard came in to relieve Stuart Skinner with his Game 3 start against the Kings, but it was also to give Skinner some much-needed rest and a reset.

Pickard wasn’t great, allowing 18 goals in six games. However, he made the big saves when needed and got the job done, winning all six starts. When Pickard went down after Game 2 of the series against the Golden Knights, Skinner came in and was both sharp and ready to shut down the opposition. After the Game 3 hiccup, he did just that with consecutive shutouts. The Oilers don’t have the best goaltending in the league, but they have two who can get hot and lead them on a Cup run. With the way the rest of the team is playing, that’s all they need.

The Tough Road Ahead

It’s not surprising to see the Oilers back in the Western Conference Final. It’s their third trip in four seasons, and they know what it takes to win in the playoffs. The shock will be a return to the Final, especially if they end up winning the Cup. The road is easier since they’ve done it before. That said, it involves teams that will give them tough matchups in the next round and the Final.

The Oilers defeated the Stars in the 2024 Western Conference Final in a six-game series. The Stars were a remarkable team with eight 20-goal scorers, but they are a different team this time around. They have Rantanen, who looks unstoppable through two rounds and is someone who can take over a game in one period. When the Oilers face a game-changer like Rantanen, they struggle, and shutting him down will be a tough assignment.

Then there’s the inevitable rematch against the Panthers. It’s premature to say the Oilers will face them in the Final, especially since the Panthers still must take care of the Toronto Maple Leafs and win the Eastern Conference. However, all the signs are pointing towards a rematch with both teams playing great across the board and playing their best hockey at the right time.

The Oilers have proven so far that this playoff run is different. It’s one where they not only look like a team that can win the Cup but have played like one that already has as well. Now, it’s about proving it, and to do so, they must play at another level, one suited to knock off a team like the Panthers.