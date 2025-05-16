Contract Predictions for Canadiens 2025 RFAs

With the 2024-25 season behind them, the Montreal Canadiens are entering another important offseason. While much attention will be placed on the NHL Draft and free agency, internal roster decisions will be just as critical, especially when it comes to restricted free agents (RFAs). Among those needing new deals this summer are forwards Emil Heineman, defenceman Jayden Struble, and goaltenders Jakub Dobes and Cayden Primeau. Each player sits at a different point in their development curve, which means their contract expectations and strategic importance to the team vary significantly. Here’s a breakdown of what kind of deals we can expect for each RFA, along with insight into whether all of them will even return.

Emil Heineman

Heineman’s first full NHL campaign showed flashes of promise. The 23-year-old Swede posted 10 goals and eight assists in 62 games while playing primarily bottom-six minutes. His usage was relatively sheltered, often deployed in limited offensive roles, but he still managed to show a strong shot and responsible two-way play. The Canadiens likely view Heineman as a cost-effective depth forward who can grow into a more consistent offensive contributor with time.

Given that this was his rookie season, with no arbitration rights and limited NHL experience, a short-term bridge deal seems inevitable. His qualifying offer sits at $874,125, and while Montreal could theoretically try to save a few dollars by issuing that exact number, the most likely outcome is a one- or two-year deal slightly above his qualifying offer. This gives Heineman security while keeping the Canadiens’ cap flexibility intact.

Heineman will still be an RFA at the conclusion of either deal, meaning Montreal can continue evaluating his long-term potential without committing big dollars now.

Jayden Struble

Among the RFAs, Struble has an interesting case. A physical, mobile defenceman with solid gap control and strong defensive instincts, Struble spent the majority of the season playing on the third pair. He also had a stint next to Lane Hutson when Kaiden Guhle missed time due to injury, and he held his own in tougher matchups. The 2019 second-round pick played 56 NHL games this season, finishing with two goals and 11 assists, modest numbers, but with enough ice time to demonstrate that he can be a regular in the league.

Struble’s qualifying offer is $813,750, but it’s unlikely the Canadiens will stop there. Last summer, Montreal signed Arber Xhekaj to a two-year deal worth $1.3 million per season. Struble’s steadier style and increased usage this season could earn him slightly more. This is still a decent comparable for Struble.

A two- or three-year deal at around $1.5 million per year would reflect the Canadiens’ commitment to their young blue line while still managing risk. This type of contract allows Montreal to lock in a reliable depth piece during what will be pivotal developmental years for the team, without overextending cap-wise. It also pushes Struble to further cement his role and potentially set himself up for a more lucrative extension down the road.

Jakub Dobes

If there’s one RFA that should generate excitement among Canadiens fans, it’s Dobes. After a strong stretch run with the Canadiens, Dobes leapfrogged Primeau on the organization’s depth chart. Originally expected to spend most of the season in the American Hockey League (AHL), Dobes earned an NHL recall in December and took advantage of his opportunity. He impressed with his calm demeanour and consistent play.

Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Dobes’ sudden emergence makes his next contract all the more important. The Canadiens don’t need to rush into a long-term commitment, especially with Jacob Fowler also emerging quickly in the pipeline. A bridge deal is the smart play.

Comparable contracts offer a useful guide here. The Philadelphia Flyers’ Samuel Ersson signed a two-year, $2.9 million deal in 2023 after a similar breakout. Expect Dobes’ deal to land around those numbers. A two-year deal worth between $1.5 and $2 million per year would give the Canadiens time to continue assessing his NHL ceiling without restricting future cap space.

This contract structure rewards Dobes for his performance, signals confidence from management, and avoids the long-term risk that would come with a bigger deal before he’s fully proven.

Cayden Primeau

While Dobes’ stock is trending upward, Primeau’s time in Montreal seems to be running out. Once considered the future in goal, Primeau lost his backup job to Dobes in December and never reclaimed it. He spent most of the season in Laval, where he was solid, while the Canadiens turned toward Dobes and, increasingly, Fowler as their goaltending tandem of the future.

Primeau’s qualifying offer stands at $1.07 million. While that isn’t an outrageous number, it’s a steep price to pay for a third goalie who doesn’t appear to factor into the club’s long-term plans. With cap space increasingly valuable and development spots limited, Montreal may be better off cutting ties entirely.

The Canadiens have made a clear organizational shift toward youth, and these RFA decisions reflect that philosophy. Heineman and Struble are useful depth pieces who earned short-term commitments. Dobes looks like a potential long-term solution in goal and should be rewarded accordingly. Meanwhile, Primeau’s time appears to have run its course.

None of these deals will break the bank, and that’s part of the bigger picture: general manager Kent Hughes is managing the cap with foresight, aiming to keep flexibility as the team continues to develop its core. With bigger contract decisions looming in the next few seasons, every smart signing now helps build a sustainable contender down the line.