4 Takeaways from Jets’ 4-0 Game 5 Win Over Stars

They live to fight another day. The Winnipeg Jets shut out the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Game 5, cutting the series deficit to 3-2 and staying alive. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that it was the most complete game the Jets have played in a month, but it came at just the right time.

There were a lot of things that went right, and the game plan was executed perfectly. Let’s look at a few takeaways from the contest.

1. Hellebuyck Outduels Oettinger

Connor Hellebuyck has been subject to a lot of criticism over his play in the postseason, and rightfully so. He hasn’t played at the level that people expect him to be at, so he’s been under the microscope.

So, when Game 5 rolled around and Jake Oettinger was standing on his head early in the game, everyone had their eyes on Hellebuyck to try and see what version of the two-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender they would get. Well, when it mattered most, he stepped up.

May 15, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) watches a Dallas Stars shot during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets did a wonderful job in the game, keeping the lanes clear and forcing things somewhat to the outside at even strength, and Hellebuyck slammed the door on everything the Stars threw his way. He posted his second shutout of the playoffs to help the Jets keep their season alive for at least another game.

More importantly, he outdueled Oettinger when Oettinger looked unbeatable early. The Jets were throwing everything they had at the Stars’ netminder, but he stood tall and kept things scoreless in the first. It took a really weird double deflection off of two Stars players to finally beat Oettinger, but that was exactly what the Jets needed, and it gave Hellebuyck the cushion to play at his best.

2. Ehlers Continues to Show Up in Big Moments

The narrative had always been that Nikolaj Ehlers disappears in the playoffs, but this season, he’s finally gotten past that. After returning from injury in the first round, he’s been forced to shake off the rust fairly quickly, and he’s doing so in the biggest moments.

He’s rising to the occasion when the Jets need someone to do that, and last night was no exception. Up just 1-0 in the third, Ehlers capitalized on the two-man advantage to give the Jets some insurance. He followed that up with an empty-net goal that was all effort from the Danish speedster. He was able to race past the Stars defender despite starting further back, putting the game away with less than a minute left.

It’s clear he’s still dealing with something in terms of a lingering injury, but what he’s doing despite that has been nothing short of amazing. It took him a bit to get into gear, but he’s back to looking like that game-changing talent that keeps the opponent on their toes 100% of the time when he’s on the ice.

3. Special Teams Finally Step Up

Questions have been swirling about how the Jets haven’t been playing to their potential on the power play, and that’s entirely fair. They also haven’t been at the top of their game on the penalty kill either, and that combination is not good for success.

Well, Game 5 may have acted as a turning point because both the power play and penalty kill came through when it mattered most. Two power-play goals in the third period helped put the game away, all while the penalty kill looked at its best for the first time in a long while.

They stifled the Stars’ attack in transition, and when that didn’t work, Hellebuyck was there. There were a lot of penalties in Game 5, and both units rose to the level they needed to. Can this be the spark they’ve been looking for?

4. Can the Jets Carry the Momentum into Game 6?

So, despite this being potentially the most complete game from the Jets in well over a month, there are still doubts as to whether they can follow it up in Game 6 on the road. Frankly, the doubts are well-founded.

The Jets have yet to win a road game in this postseason, all while losing just one game at home. They’re protecting their house, but given the fact that the Stars stole Game 1, the Jets’ season hinges on them being able to finally win a game on the road.

It starts with Hellebuyck, who has been at his worst on the road. At this point, if he even plays slightly above average in Game 6, there’s a good chance this series shifts back to Winnipeg for Game 7.

In front of him, the Jets need to do exactly what they did in Game 5, and that’s get on top of the Stars early and not give them a lot of room to breathe out there. If they can do that and find a way to use the special-teams battle to their advantage, they’re in good shape.

If it’s a mental thing, they’ve got to find a way to get through that wall and play like the team that got them to this point.

Win one, and it’s back to the Whiteout.

Game 6 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas goes at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.