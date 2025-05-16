Jets Stay Alive, Shut Out Stars 4-0 in Game 5

The Winnipeg Jets staved off elimination in Game 5 of their second-round series, shutting out the Dallas Stars 4-0 to push the series to a sixth game. After a disappointing effort in Game 4, this was the bounce-back they needed to get back into the series.

The Stars weren’t able to get much going in terms of sustained offensive pressure for most of the game, and when they did, Connor Hellebuyck was there to slam the door.

Game Recap

After an eventful but scoreless first period, the Jets were the ones to strike first in Game 5. Mark Scheifele slid one towards the Stars’ net on an odd-man rush looking to find a teammate, but instead banked it off Stars defender Thomas Harley and past Jake Oettinger to make it 1-0.

The Jets added to their lead early in the third period on a power-play goal by Nikolaj Ehlers. On a five-on-three power play, Ehlers was able to bring the puck out in front and slide it past Oettinger to make it 2-0.

Just past the halfway mark of the third, the Jets added another goal on the power play, this time from the second unit. Alex Iafallo retrieved a loose puck in the corner and found Vladislav Namestnikov flying through the slot with a great pass, and Namestnikov made no mistake to make it 3-0.

Ehlers potted his second goal of the game into the Stars’ empty net to make it 4-0 with 45 seconds left in the third to wrap up Game 5, keeping the Jets alive in the series. It put a bow on what was undoubtedly one of the Jets’ best performances in the 2025 playoffs.

Hellebuyck picked up his second shutout of the postseason, and second consecutive at home. He made 22 saves in the win.

May 15, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) watches a Dallas Stars shot during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

Oettinger picked up the loss for the Stars, although he was spectacular for most of the game. He allowed three goals on 34 shots in the loss.

Game 6 Goes Saturday in Dallas

The series shifts back to the Lone Star State for Game 6 on Saturday, May 17, with the Stars up 3-2 in the series. The clear storyline of the next game is whether the Jets can carry the momentum of their Game 5 win and translate it to their first road win of the playoffs. Their season depends on it.