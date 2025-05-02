Analyzing the Red Wings’ Organizational Depth Heading Into 2025-26

Before making any offseason decisions, it is essential for Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings to take a thoughtful pause to assess the organization’s depth. A comprehensive evaluation will illuminate both the team’s strengths and areas of need from a positional and role-based standpoint.

We know the team needs to score more and overhaul their depth pieces. Todd McLellan will also have a heavy hand in constructing a roster that aligns with his system and preferences.

How can the Red Wings achieve these objectives? Are there internal candidates prepared to step into larger roles? Could the free agent market provide viable solutions, or will trades be necessary? And if a trade is the answer, from which areas of surplus can Detroit afford to deal?

To begin addressing these questions, let’s explore the Red Wings’ organizational depth – starting with the professional roster before turning our attention to the promising group of players and prospects aged 23 and under.

Red Wings’ Current Depth Chart

First, we’ll examine the players in the North American professional ranks – the organization’s most immediate depth. The chart below ranks the players based on a full view of their abilities heading into the 2025-26 season. For clarity, wingers and defensemen are organized by handedness – left shot and right shot.

LW C RW Elmer Soderblom Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Vladimir Tarasenko Marco Kasper Alex DeBrincat Michael Rasmussen Andrew Copp Carter Mazur Jonatan Berggren J.T. Compher Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Cross Hanas Nate Danielson Austin Watson Alexandre Doucet Amadeus Lombardi Dominik Shine Jakub Rychlovsky Sheldon Dries Eduards Tralmarks Emmitt Finnie Ondrej Becher

LD RD G Simon Edvinsson Moritz Seider Cam Talbot Ben Chiarot Axel Sandin Pellikka Petr Mrazek Albert Johansson Justin Holl Sebastian Cossa Erik Gustafsson Antti Tuomisto Arvid Holm William Wallinder Anton Johansson Carter Gylander Shai Buium Eemil Viro

Starting with the forwards, you have three players in Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat who you can comfortably pencil into top-six (or even top-line) roles. There’s also Marco Kasper, who had a stellar finish to his rookie year. Given the potential risk of a sophomore slump, he’s less of a slam-dunk option. You feel good—not great—about penciling him into the top six. Still, there’s talent there to work with.

There’s more offensive upside to Marco Kasper than what many imagined. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beyond those four, I’m not comfortable putting anyone currently on the roster in the top six. Sure, Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard will be there someday, but not to start the 2025-26 season.

In fact, there’s a level of uncomfortability with the depth forwards in bottom-six roles. Apart from Elmer Soderblom and Andrew Copp, the NHLers listed above underperformed in 2024-25. Yzerman and McLellan said as much. They expect more from the likes of Vladimir Tarasenko, Jonatan Berggren, Michael Rasmussen, and J.T. Compher. So while these players supply depth for the bottom six, it isn’t necessarily good depth. There’s certainly a gap when it comes to productive bottom-six forwards.

It’s a similar story on defense. Simon Edvinsson and Moritz Seider are slotted correctly as top-pairing blueliners. Beyond them, there’s a collection of third-pairing defensemen. Ben Chiarot could be passible on the second pair if there’s a strong blueliner next to him, but is otherwise better-suited on the third pair. The same goes for Albert Johanson, though he did take big strides this season and can play a top-four role in a pinch.

Regardless of whether it’s Chiarot or Johansson on the second pair, there’s no anchor to play alongside them. Axel Sandin Pellikka will get there one day. He needs more time to develop, though.

Beyond the players who constituted the 2024-25 NHL roster, there are several prospects who will push for spots in the lineup next year. Danielson and Sandin Pellikka are the headliners. Carter Mazur, Amadeus Lombardi, William Wallinder, and Sebastian Cossa are other prospects to watch in training camp and the preseason.

Red Wings’ Prospect Pipeline Depth

Next up are Detroit’s 23-and-under professional players and prospects. Those 23 or younger are likely ascending in their overall trajectory, regardless of which junior or professional league they’re playing in. Overall, this 18-23 age cohort represents the bulk of Detroit’s rebuilding efforts and provides insight into how strong of a team they’ll be in the future.

LW C RW Max Plante Marco Kasper Lucas Raymond Elmer Soderblom Nate Danielson Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Dylan James Amadeus Lombardi Dmitri Buchelnikov Cross Hanas Emmitt Finnie Carter Mazur Alexandre Doucet Ondrej Becher Jesse Kiiskinen Jakub Rychlovsky Red Savage Kienan Draper Charlie Forslund Noah Dower Nilsson Kevin Bicker Liam Dower Nilsson Max Kilpanen Owen Mehlenbacher Austin Baker Brennan Ali

LD RD G Simon Edvinsson Axel Sandin Pellikka Sebastian Cossa William Wallinder Anton Johansson Trey Augustine Shai Buium Jack Phelan Carter Gylander Eemil Viro Rudy Guimond Larry Keenan Landon Miller Brady Cleveland John Whipple Fisher Scott

It’s hard to ignore the amount of high-quality depth when it comes to Detroit’s right-handed wingers. Wow. The same goes for goalies, especially with Rudy Guimond catching fire in the QMJHL.

There’s also several high-quality prospects down the middle, with Kasper, Danielson, Lombardi, and Emmitt Finnie all showing lots of promise. But beyond those four, there’s just lots of depth and low ceilings. The same goes for left-handed wings beyond Soderblom and Max Plante.

On defense, there’s a lot of uncertainty beyond Edvinsson and Sandin Pellikka. Wallinder and Anton Johansson have NHL futures, but probably as third-pairing defensemen. Perhaps Buium as well.

The common theme here is depth. Detroit has lots of it. And only a handful of prospects are cornerstones. Plus, there are only so many lineup spots to dole out. Given this, it might be wise to deal from the surplus of depth before these prospects peak and there’s still potential to point to.

Final Word

Detroit’s NHL roster and prospect pool are both top heavy. There are clear building blocks and key contributors who will be part of the Red Wings’ future.

Beyond that group, there’s depth and uncertainty. There’s also opportunity. Yzerman and McLellan made it clear that they are looking for players to step up and show some resiliency. Combined with offseason additions, there will be a healthy amount of competition this fall to lock down NHL roster spots.