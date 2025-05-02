3 Takeaways From Stars’ 7-4 Game 6 Loss to the Avalanche

The Dallas Stars entered the third period on Thursday night, 20 minutes away from eliminating the Colorado Avalanche, holding on to a 4-3 lead. There were so many encouraging things to talk about as the night went along. The Stars were down 2-0, then 3-2, then up 4-3. Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz became the only teammates in NHL history to score four points each in the same period. Jake Oettinger was peppered with shots all night long, and despite giving up three goals in 40 minutes, he was absolutely sensational. It was shaping up to be a beautiful night for the Stars and their fans.

Then, all of a sudden, the game was tied just six minutes into the final period. Three minutes after that, the Stars scored on themselves, and the Avalanche never looked back.

Whatever plans you had on Saturday night, you have new ones now. As hard as this is for Stars fans, hockey fans get the Game 7 they deserve.

Jake Oettinger Shines Bright For Stars in Loss

Oettinger has been outstanding for the Stars in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. You can look at the numbers and question that conclusion, but watching the games, there’s no denying he has given his team every chance to win hockey games. Thursday night was no different.

Oettinger made 41 saves on 46 shots and seemed to be facing high-quality chances all night long, starting right from the opening faceoff. The Avalanche had 19 shots in the first period, 16 in the second, and 13 in the third, and to reiterate my point, it felt like Oettinger was always standing on his head. Not to mention that the go-ahead goal was cleared by his own player off of Colin Blackwell’s shoulder and into the net.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Of course, it would be nice to have had just one more save, but this is why I am not blaming Oettinger for this loss whatsoever. First off, the fast-paced nature of Game 6 is not feasible when playing Colorado. They are too fast and skilled for the Stars to get caught in a track meet. Second, but not entirely separate from the first point, is that the Avalanche were desperate. This was their season. Do or die. Everyone knew they were going to throw everything they had at the Stars, and it paid off.

Stars’ Finnish Coalition Came to Play

After being traded to the Stars and signing an eight-year extension, Rantanen was open about the fact that the Finnish brotherhood in Dallas was a factor in his decision to stay in Dallas. On Thursday night, Stars fans had a glimpse of what they can look forward to for years to come.

Entering the second period down 2-0, the Finnish line completely took over. Hintz scored 78 seconds in, with assists from Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston. Next, Mikael Granlund scored, assisted by Hintz and Rantanen. At 7:51, Hintz scored again, assisted by Rantanen yet again. Then, at 18:35, Rantanen scored his second of the postseason, assisted by Hintz and Cody Ceci. Hintz and Rantanen each had four points, and out of the five Stars to get points in the period, three of them were from Finland.

Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen became the first two teammates in NHL history to record four points apiece in the same #StanleyCup Playoffs period!



🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT (TBS) & @SportsonMax ➡️ https://t.co/4TuyIATPTr

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVKjd pic.twitter.com/u2Z5KRwDGg — NHL (@NHL) May 2, 2025

I don’t know how much being from Finland really has to do with anything, except for that there’s no denying these three have found some really impressive chemistry.

As impressive as that period was for that line, it is a shame that it feels wasted. The Stars have been waiting all series for these players to start cooking. It started in Game 5 and carried over in Game 6. Still, it wasn’t enough to avoid a Game 7.

Stars Need to Avoid Goal-for-Goal Scenarios

The Stars have a very talented roster that is capable of putting up big numbers. But there’s a methodical approach to how this team produces offense. Sometimes it happens right off the bat, and other times it’s a process that unfolds throughout the game. We saw both examples in Games 5 and 6. The Avalanche, however, want to overwhelm you with speed, talent, and physicality, and when they are humming on all cylinders, few teams stand a chance.

In a 5-1 loss in Game 1, Colorado scored two fluky goals early and controlled the majority of the play throughout the game. It didn’t get out of hand until late in the third, but that was Colorado’s game to lose. In Game 4, the Stars lost 4-0, and the Avalanche dominated that one for the last 50 minutes of the hockey game. In Game 6, the Stars caught fire in the second period and were able to keep up on the scoreboard. Other than that, the Avalanche’s speed and skill were too much for the Stars to handle.

In their three wins this postseason, the Stars were able to control and dictate the pace, and that’s exactly what they need to do in Game 7 on Saturday. In Games 2 and 3, it kept them in the game just long enough to finish the job in overtime. In Game 5, the Avalanche could never get their game going.

Game 7s tend to be defensive chess matches, which bodes extremely well for the Stars. That being said, the Stars need to stick to the script and not get sucked into the Avalanche’s style of run-and-gun.

Game 7 in Dallas on Saturday

Thursday night’s loss definitely stings. The Stars had the lead with 20 minutes remaining, and after the game was tied, the game-winning goal was yet another stupid and fluky bounce. If the Stars lose Game 7, this was the game that got away. However, if they win, it will barely be remembered.

Game 7 lines up perfectly for the Stars. At home, in front of your fans, what could possibly be better? A lot of people wrote the Stars off in this series for many different reasons. The fact remains that this is one of the best teams in the NHL with a chance to clinch on home ice. Like we said previously, Game 7s are typically tight checking, defensive battles, which favors Dallas. If they can stick to their game and not chase the Avalanche around the ice, the Stars will be starting Round 2 next week.