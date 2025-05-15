Red Wings & Kings Destined to Be Trade Partners

Now that Ken Holland has officially been named general manager of the Los Angeles Kings, you have to wonder how long it will be before the Detroit Red Wings reach out to open trade talks.

Both the Red Wings and Kings want to make changes this summer. And there’s a reality where the two organizations come together on a trade that can help each other accomplish their goals. Here’s why.

Holland & Yzerman’s History

Stating the obvious: Holland climbed the hockey operations ladder as a member of the Red Wings organization and helped the team maintain a playoff streak that lasted a quarter century and included four Stanley Cups. As GM in Detroit, he drafted four current Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Petr Mrazek, Michael Rasmussen, and Jonatan Berggren.

Ken Holland passing the torch to Steve Yzerman in 2019. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Holland has also dealt with the Red Wings from the other side. He and Steve Yzerman—the man he handed the reins to—have completed three trades so far:

Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner to Edmonton for Sam Gagner, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick

Mike Green to Edmonton for Kyle Brodziak and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick

Klim Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto to Detroit for future considerations

Clearly, the familiarity is there. And that counts for something when it comes to NHL GMs dealing with one another.

Like it or not, GMs look for win-win scenarios when it comes to trades. No one wants to get fleeced. And if that happens, they’re not going back to the same GM for another deal. Holland and Yzerman’s past dealings and mutual respect for one another indicate that they should be open to connecting on trades in the future.

McLellan’s Connection to the Kings

Stating another obvious point: Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan and defensive assistant Trent Yawney coached the Kings from 2019 to 2024. They know the organization. They know the players.

Todd McLellan behind the bench with the Los Angeles Kings .(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McLellan will have a heavy hand in this summer’s roster construction. He will want to bring in players that fit his system – players he can trust.

Piecing it together, surely there are several players that are currently on the Kings that McLellan would love to have in Detroit. Players he depended on during his time in Los Angeles. They’ll likely be top targets entering the offseason.

That interest—combined with the comfortability in trading with one another—points to something happening between the two teams.

Both Red Wings & Kings Want to Improve

Make no mistake, the Kings are not entering a rebuild under Holland. He was brought in to get the organization over the hump. The goal is to build up, not tear down.

It’s the same deal for the Red Wings. They want to improve upon a mediocre 2024-25 season. They were close to making the playoffs, but fell short. McLellan and Yzerman felt that the postseason was within their grasp – that they were talented enough. A playoff berth will be the expectation going into next season.

Both teams want to improve. Trades can help them do that. Not all trades are good player for some combination of lesser-talented player(s), prospects, and/or draft picks. There can be one-for-one trades that improve both teams involved – dealing surplus to address a weakness that also resolves a weak spot for the other team.

If the Red Wings and Kings complete a trade, I don’t think it will involve marquee names. More likely, depth players would be involved.

Related: Contract Projections for Red Wings’ 2025 RFAs

Perhaps McLellan will want to reunite with Trevor Moore or Alex Laferriere to address Detroit’s depth scoring woes. Jordan Spence would be a nice add for the blue line, too.

On the other hand, Holland liked Rasmussen enough to select him ninth-overall in 2017 – could he be a target for the new Kings GM?

There’s certainly potential for the Red Wings and Kings to connect as trade partners this offseason. A hockey trade seems to be the most likely approach, in my opinion.