Oilers Blank Golden Knights in OT 1-0, Win Series 4-1

After 60 minutes of scoreless hockey in Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, Kasperi Kapanen was the hero for Oil Country, scoring the game-winning goal. The Oilers won the game 1-0 in overtime in a defensively sound game between the two teams.

The Oilers dominated in nearly every factor and looked like true Stanley Cup contenders. In the end, they take down the Golden Knights in five games, as they now await their opponent in the Western Conference Final.

Despite the Golden Knights’ brilliant performance in net from Adin Hill, the offense couldn’t solve Stuart Skinner in back-to-back games, ultimately costing them their season. Here’s the game recap as Vegas looks ahead to the offseason.

Game Recap

The crowd in Las Vegas never seems to get old, and it was no surprise to see them on their feet ahead of puck drop in a pivotal Game 5. In the first period, both teams felt each other out and didn’t create any high-danger opportunities.

Only one shot was exchanged between both teams in the first seven minutes of action. The latter half of the first period looked much similar, with a lack of shots and chances. Hill and Skinner stayed sharp despite each side’s lack of chances.

May 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) digs the puck out from under the skate of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) to score a game-winning goal in overtime to give the Oilers a 1-0 victory in the game and a 4-1 series win during game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Oilers continued their power play struggles on the road, now going 0-for-14 during the playoffs. The Golden Knights also had a power play chance in the second period but didn’t convert either, and the game remained scoreless going into the third frame.

Both sides had some better chances in the third period, but nothing came from them, and the game headed to overtime, all knotted up at 0-0.

Halfway through overtime, Kapanen scored the winning goal in a scrum in front of Hill, sending the Oilers back to the Western Conference Final. The Oilers wait for their Round 3 opponent, whether the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets, and the Golden Knights have questions to answer this offseason.