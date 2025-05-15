Frost Eliminate Sceptres With 4-3 Overtime Win in Game 4

The Minnesota Frost and Toronto Sceptres faced off in Game 4 of Round 1 in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday evening, May 14. It was a must-win game for the Sceptres to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Frost had the chance to move on to the Final with a win. The lineups were the same, with the exception of the goaltenders.

Nicole Hensley was in for the Frost while Carly Jackson was in for the Sceptres. The game started in favor of the Sceptres, who had a strong jump, but the Frost fought back twice to force overtime. It took most of the overtime before the Frost caught a break and Taylor Heise scored to take the 4-3 win to eliminate the Sceptres.

Game Recap

Julia Gosling scored the first goal of the game for the Sceptres on a breakaway. Emma Woods and Anna Kjellbin assisted her to take the early lead. While there were a number of solid chances for both sides, that was the only goal of the period, and the Sceptres took the lead into the intermission.

The Sceptres got the goal scoring started in the second period as well with a goal by Hannah Miller. Natalie Spooner assisted her to make it 2-0. However, just 14 seconds later, Kendall Coyne-Schofield tipped a Heise shot and scored for the Frost that pulled her team back within a goal. Heise and Michela Cava recorded the assists to make it 2-1. With just over a minute left in the middle period, Kelly Pannek tipped a Brooke McQuigge shot and scored for the Frost to make it a 2-2 game. The assists went to McQuigge and Mellissa Channell-Watkins. Those were the goals scored in the second, and it was a 2-2 tie heading into the final period.

Taylor Heise, Minnesota Frost (Photo by UMN/PWHL)

Emma Maltais scored for the Sceptres to start the third period and gave her team the lead once again. Sarah Nurse and Izzy Daniel assisted her. Just before the halfway point of the period, the Frost responded. Coyne-Schofield scored her second of the game, and Sophie Jaques and Cava assisted her to make it 3-3. Despite some close calls for both sides, the game ended tied and required overtime to determine a winner.

There were a number of close calls for both sides, but it was Heise who got the goal with just four minutes left in overtime to win the game 4-3 and take the series for the Frost. She was assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Jaques. The Frost now await the winner of the other series between the Montréal Victoire and Ottawa Charge, which is currently 2-1 in favor of the Charge. Game 4 is in Ottawa on Friday, May 16.