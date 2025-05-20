Red Wings 2025 Draft Targets: Carter Bear

The Detroit Red Wings should have a variety of options available to them when they are on the clock with the 13th pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Mock drafts across the hockey universe have the Red Wings focusing their attention on various players, from skilled wingers to physical defensemen. At this point it is anyone’s guess who will put on a hat with the winged wheel on it when the draft takes place next month.

With the wide variety of options that should be available comes the opportunity to add a different flavor to the Red Wings’ prospect pool. Their top picks in the last three drafts share a lot of key attributes, including the fact that they are all two-way, soft-skill players that are tough to play against. While it is unlikely Detroit is going to go in a radically different direction in this year’s draft, there are a few players that check some familiar boxes while also providing a different skillset than the players they already have.

One such player is Carter Bear, a ferocious forward that recorded 40 goals and 82 points this season with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Once you watch him play, it doesn’t take long to realize why he is one of the more polarizing options projected to go in the first round of this year’s draft.

Bear’s Toolkit

Bear plays a man’s game despite being just 18 years of age. He engages in the physical side of the game without hesitation, and he doesn’t back down from puck battles all over the ice. He also doesn’t overthink the play; he moves the puck in the right direction and tries to put it and himself in the dangerous areas of the ice. He has the innate ability to make things happen; he looks to make plays all over the ice, which makes him an exciting player to watch.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Bear is the type of player that looks to outwork his opponents on every shift. He engages in the defensive zone and tries to disrupt the other team’s cycle by having an active stick. He can read the play well, and he knows when to relieve pressure by simply getting the puck out of the zone. His two-way ability makes him an asset on both special teams units, and it’s not hard to envision that carrying over to the next level. He’s a player that likes to be in on everything his team is trying to do.

At 6-feet and just under 180 pounds, Bear doesn’t have the classic build of a power forward, but the players tasked with containing him probably think he’s 6-foot-3, 220 pounds when they’re matched up against him. He knows how to use his arms to create space for himself, and he crashes towards the net, unafraid of the contact he receives along the way.

When he is in tight on the goaltender, Bear can make quick plays that generate chances. He knows where most goals are scored, and he puts himself in a position to score them. His willingness to play in this area of the ice makes him one of the more projectable forwards in this year’s draft, especially in this range.

Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips (Photo credit: Evan Morud)

The Silvertips adopted an aggressive identity this season and Bear was at the forefront of it. He led by example and was an alternate captain for the team this season. There is a tremendous amount of value in knowing that a player will be a positive influence on a team’s locker room, and that is the case with this player. He is a gritty forward that likes to win, plays a brand of hockey that is easy to cheer for, and has the skill to translate his efforts into high-end production.

Work in Progress

Bear’s upside is one of the bigger debates about players projected to go in the first round of the 2025 draft. Buzzwords like “high-compete” and “two-way ability” often conjure up negative emotions in some fans as they equate those terms to a lower offensive ceiling. While Bear’s offensive ceiling shouldn’t be described as limited, there are some valid questions about how much of his production at the junior level will carry over to the professional level.

Bear’s skating is probably the biggest point of concern for folks projecting his NHL future. While he isn’t a bad skater, he won’t be mistaken for the better skaters in this class. With the NHL game seemingly getting faster with each passing year, it is fair to wonder how he will fare going up against the best skaters in the world on a nightly basis.

Bear’s offense is highly projectable because of where he generates it from. However, it is also fair to wonder how potent his will be when he tries to score on professional goaltenders.

For Bear, his NHL upside is probably going to depend on the organization he lands with. Some will want to mold him into the next Brandon Hagel, while others will be content with him becoming a physical middle six forward that can contribute around 40 points a season. The fact is that both of these outcomes are very much in play, and that’s why he is ranked within the top-10 by some and outside the top-20 by others.

NHL Readiness

Because of the way he plays the game, Bear could realistically push for an NHL roster spot as soon as next season. Even if the offense isn’t present at first, his effort level and willingness to engage physically would almost certainly win his coaches over. That would feasibly result in an expanded role beyond sheltered fourth line minutes.

However, forcing Bear up before he’s ready could be what ultimately lowers his ceiling. If his offensive game isn’t able to flourish, he’ll have to rely on his physical and defensive game to maintain a spot on the roster. Another year at the junior level is probably what he needs to continue developing his offensive game.

Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips (Photo credit: Evan Morud)

Bear may very well be a case of why a player doesn’t have to play in the NHL just because they can. A player should always play where their skills will shine the most, and surviving in the NHL is not the same as shining.

Bear’s Fit with the Red Wings

Even though Bear checks a lot of typical Red Wing boxes, he does bring an element of pure physicality that no one else in their system has. In fact, physicality is maybe the biggest thing missing from the Red Wings’ mix all together, but selecting him at 13th overall would be a great first step towards addressing it.

Looking ahead, you can also see how drafting Bear would round out their forward group of the future. Bear would join Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård in a group that includes established NHL talent as well as forwards drafted in the first round under general manager Steve Yzerman. That group does not include other young forwards already with the team or coming up through the pipeline, but it’s easy to see how the roster would come together in a few years.

It has been a long time since the Red Wings have had a disruptor like Bear, and he does all the things Detroit’s scouting team likes their prospects to do. If he isn’t at or near the top of their list of candidates for 13th overall, he should be.

Best Player Available

There would definitely be some debate over whether or not Bear is the best player available when the Red Wings are on the clock. As previously mentioned, some folks see him as one of the premiere talents in this class while others see him as a fine prospect, but not quite in that top tier. However, the Red Wings have rarely targeted the player most perceive to be the best available with their top picks, so it shouldn’t be surprising if they see this player as a culture fit that has the potential to be a real impact player down the road.

Other Quotes

“Bear is an energetic forward who combines a high motor with a complete skating package and solid puck skills to produce offense. The most notable aspect of his game is his compete level. Bear isn’t the biggest player, but his strong center of gravity helps him succeed in puck battles in the corners and avoid being physically overwhelmed.” – Kareem Elshafey, Future Considerations

“Bear’s instincts stand out. He times his puck battle initiations well and often locates the right places on the ice to become a scoring threat. Creating space is one of Bear’s main calling cards—his instincts, as well as terrific vision, make that happen.” – Justin Giampietro, The Hockey Writers

“When discussing Bear’s upside, no conversation can start without talking about his compete and physical play. Bear is a player who plays with an extremely high motor, engaging in contact whenever he can and directing plays through the middle of the ice and at the net front whenever he can.” – Smaht Scouting