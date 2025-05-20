Bruins Should Force Rangers Hand by Offer Sheeting Will Cuylle

The Boston Bruins have plenty of work to do. It is going to be a new wave of Bruins hockey, and given the state of the roster, they need to get talent and players that are going to provide depth and be impact players. They could turn to the offersheet pool, which is where this series continues. It began with Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi, but one of the biggest names to circle around is New York Rangers winger Will Cuylle.

Take Advantage of the Rangers’ Situation

The situation regarding Rossi is more along the lines that the organization may not see him as a fit on their overall roster. Shame, because he is talented and has the necessary skill and just had a career season. For Cuylle, general manager Don Sweeney can take advantage of the cap-strapped Rangers.

As it stands, the Rangers have just $9.7 million in salary cap space and have two huge pieces to try and lock up long-term. One of them is Cuylle, and the other is defenseman K’Andre Miller. Being able to submit an offer sheet to force Chris Drury’s hand is huge, and for the Bruins, Cuylle is the perfect addition. Not only is he coming off a career season, but he’s the perfect depth addition and a boost for the winger position.

Cuylle Brings Plenty to the Table

The Bruins need talent and skill, but most importantly goal scorers. The 2024-25 season was the first someone not named David Pastrnak has surpassed the 30-goal mark in the last three seasons. That’s simply not ideal, and this is also a Bruins team that lacked true finishing ability. They failed to address the scoring at the winger position last offseason, so not making that mistake again is a must. Enter Cuylle.

Will Cuylle of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Like Rossi, Cuylle is 23 years old and has enormous upside and promise in his game. He is a much bigger body, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 212 pounds. The best thing about him is that he plays to his size and brings that physical element to his game, but he also can produce and give the team an added layer of offense. That’s the difference, and it’s a major one. The Bruins tried the size thing during the 2024-25 season, and they became just big and slow. Cuylle is a big body, but he brings speed to his game too. They need that.

Cuylle showed flashes of what he could do during the 2023-24 season, scoring 13 goals and 21 points in 81 games. However, he took his game up a notch during the 2024-25 season. He played in all 82 games and scored 20 goals and 45 points. For further context, he would have finished third on the Bruins in goals, so you can see how much they are lacking in that department. He was unafraid to shoot the puck and saw his shooting percentage rise because of it. He was a major bright spot in what was a rough season for the Blueshirts.

Cuylle spent the most time with Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, but once they got traded, he shifted to playing alongside Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, so you can see that he can shift up and down the lineup and provide value. He had success on both lines, scoring 13 goals on the Chytil line and eight alongside Miller and Zibanejad. This is good news if you are the Bruins, knowing he can thrive anywhere in the lineup.

At the end of the day, there is a price tag for his services, which brings us to what the potential package can be.

The Potential Cost for Cuylle

When it comes to the offersheet tiers, it all depends on what the contract offer is. For the Bruins, you want to make the Rangers an offer where they have to make a decision and force their hand. Do they want to keep Cuylle or Miller?

Given Cuylle had a career season, he is due a significant raise for his performance. For the Bruins, offering him a three-year deal with an average annual value of $6 million would be sufficient. Given the tier of the contract, it would cost a first and a third if the Rangers chose not to match. That’s not the worst thing possible. They’d be buying into what he’s done and hoping it continues, and there’s belief that will be the case.

While the Bruins do need to stock up the pipeline, getting a player that legitimately has shown he is NHL-ready is huge. They need all the help they can get, and he solves an immediate piece of their puzzle.

Cuylle Is Worth the Shot

There is a world where the Bruins finally give Fabian Lysell a full-time role. He has the talent and showed promise at the end of the season. But you need more than just that. You need impactful depth, and Cuylle is great depth. He can play anywhere in the lineup, much like Morgan Geekie, and would be the perfect addition to this roster.

Make it happen, Sweeney.