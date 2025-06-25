Mammoth Acquire Peterka From Sabres, Sign Him to 5-Year Extension

Just as fans were ready to head to bed, the Utah Mammoth and Buffalo Sabres swung a trade. The Sabres traded John-Jason “J.J.” Peterka to the Mammoth in exchange for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan.

Hearing the JJ Peterka deal to Utah is for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan.



Three players, no picks. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2025

No draft picks were involved either way, and no salary retention was involved in this trade. In addition to the trade, it was revealed that the Mammoth had agreed to a five-year extension with Peterka, worth $7.7 million annually.

After trading Doan/Kesselring for Peterka & signing him to reported $7.7M Cap Hit deal, #TusksUp added $5.375M Net Cap Hit.



They have $15M Projected Cap Space remaining with 20 active players (11F/7D/2G)



RFA: McBainhttps://t.co/FtcdNhmyHf — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 26, 2025

Peterka, who is 23 years old, scored 27 goals and added 41 assists for 68 points through 77 games this past season with the Sabres. Throughout his career, he has scored 67 goals and added 83 assists for 150 points through 238 games, which comes out to a 0.63 points-per-game average.

Doan, who is also 23 years old, has 28 points through 62 career games with the Mammoth. Kesselring, who is 25 years old, scored seven goals and added 22 assists for 29 points through 82 games this past season. Throughout his career, he has scored 12 goals and added 41 assists for 53 points through 156 games, which comes out to a 0.34 points-per-game average.

This trade hasn’t been announced by either team yet, but announcements from both sides are expected to be released on Thursday (Jun. 26) morning.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.