Golden Knights Sign Reilly Smith to 1 Year, $2 Million Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Reilly Smith to a one-year contract extension worth $2 million. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to NHL insider Chris Johnson.

Smith Extends Second Stint in Sin City on Team-Friendly Deal

The veteran left-shooting right winger will remain in Vegas after being traded there by the New York Rangers at the 2025 Trade Deadline. Between the two clubs last season, he had 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points in 79 games, and had three goals and one assist in 11 postseason games for Vegas, who lost in the second round.

The now 34-year-old Smith was one of the original “Misfits” in the Golden Knights’ inaugural 2017-18 season, being traded there by the Florida Panthers at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He played there for six seasons through 2022-23, when he hoisted the Stanley Cup. Most notably, he scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 versus the Panthers.

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His previous contract was a three-year one he signed in 2022 with the Golden Knights that paid him $5 million annually. He only played one season of that contract in Vegas before being dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Smith is a Proven Producer

The 2009 69th-overall pick of the Dallas Stars has played 912-career games over 14 seasons between the Stars, Boston Bruins, Panthers, Penguins, Rangers, and Golden Knights, amassing 226 goals and 327 assists for 553 points. As a well-traveled guy, not uprooting his life again and staying with a team that’s set to remain competitive again next season were likely among the factors in his decision to re-sign.

A nice team-friendly deal for Reilly Smith. Still a really solid defensive middle-six winger at his age and as long as he's third line calibre this is a good bet by Vegas. pic.twitter.com/bu5Vox3XkE — dom 📈 (@domluszczyszyn) June 25, 2025

By retaining Smith, the Golden Knights have locked up a reliable point producer who has eight 40-plus-point seasons on his resume and should give them a boost as they compete to finish first in the Pacific Division again. He posted a career-high 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) with Vegas in 2017-18 and also posted a career high 27 goals with them in 2019-20.



