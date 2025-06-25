Devils Should Pursue Former Canuck Pius Suter in Free Agency

The New Jersey Devils are still searching for consistent scoring. Since Jan. 1, they ranked 31st in even strength goals per 60 (GF/60).

With limited cap room, the wrong move can set them back a ton. Without some heavy transformation, they likely won’t be able to extend Luke Hughes and land a “big fish”…but there are some “smaller” names out there who can make a big difference:

One of those being Pius Suter, a Swiss forward who scored 25 goals and 46 points for the Vancouver Canucks in 2024-25. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent, and with the Canucks’ recent addition of Evander Kane, an extension prior to Jul. 1 appears unlikely.

Suter is an Ideal 3C

The now 29-year-old Suter was initially undrafted, before playing well enough in Switzerland to get signed by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21. He averaged ~16 goals and 32 points per season up until 2024-25, where he ramped it up with the Canucks.

Pius Suter of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

While some may be wary of his lack of a track record, that could work to the Devils’ favor in the form of a lesser average annual value (AAV). But rest assured: Suter isn’t exactly a “one year wonder”. While his point total was a little higher this past season, he’s always been one of the best defensive forwards in hockey, which will suit head coach Sheldon Keefe’s system well.

According to Rono Hockey, in the past three seasons, Suter has been in the 98th, 97th and 85th percentiles in league defense, respectively. He received down ballot Selke Trophy votes for his efforts in 2024-25. He’s also consistently one of the better penalty killers in the league.

Pius Suter breaks the ice in Game 6! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aajEvVItZh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 4, 2024

His 25 goals, which would have been fourth on the Devils, were almost all at even strength (22/25). More specifically, he was in the 91st percentile in league finishing, which would have been just past fellow Swiss forward Nico Hischier (88th percentile) to lead the Devils. That would be a massive boost to a team that struggled to finish more than almost any team in the National Hockey League (NHL), with 20.1 goals below expected. (via Natural Stat Trick)

What Would a Contract Look Like!?

AFP Analytics projects that Suter will get a four year deal carrying a slightly under $5 million AAV. If that seems a little high, with a constantly rising cap, that would be equivalent to ~$3.8 million by the end of the deal.

Suter’s versatility would benefit the team, as he can play left wing, center or right wing. In the event of injuries, Suter can fill in a top-six role no problem, just as he did when the Canucks traded JT Miller. Following the day of that trade, Suter improved his scoring by over 61% (~61 point pace over 82 games).

Just like every pending free agent (yes, even the ones projected to make over $10 million), there are flaws. Suter is a little on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, 179 pounds. He also is on the slower side. According to NHL EDGE, his top skating speed of 21.07 miles per hour (MPH) is significantly slower than the league average speed of 22.18 MPH.

But what he lacks in speed he makes up for with superb hockey IQ — the same one that saw him go from undrafted, to one of the best players in Europe, to regular NHLer.

Given his success in a top-six role and overall defensive success, along with some promising finishing talent, Suter appears to be one of the more cost-effective solutions for a Devils team that will be flirting with the cap ceiling.