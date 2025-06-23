Red Wings Mock Draft 2.0: All 7 Rounds for the 2025 NHL Draft

We’ve reached Draft Week, and the Detroit Red Wings have yet another opportunity to bolster their prospect pipeline and build for the future. It all starts Friday night in Los Angeles.

With the draft around the corner, we’ll do one more mock draft and cover all seven rounds using FCHockey’s simulator. Trades were considered, but, ultimately, the Red Wings opted to use all of their picks in this mock draft. Let’s dive in.

13. LW Carter Bear – Everett (WHL)

Considered: Jackson Smith, Cole Reschny, Justin Carbonneau, Lyndon Lakovic.

Unavailable: Radim Mrtka, Jake O’Brien, Roger McQueen, Victor Eklund.

I’m sticking with Carter Bear after selecting him in Mock Draft 1.0 last month:

“Overall, his compete level and high hockey IQ fit within Detroit’s draft M.O. It also helps that he consistently gains coaches’ trust, drives play from the wing, and can play on the power play and penalty kill. Personally, I like the way Bear attacks the offensive zone. He’s not a shoot-first guy. He’s not a pass-first guy, either. He just creates. Bear processes the play well and finds quality opportunities for either himself or a teammate. It’s not hard to imagine Bear, Nate Danielson, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard creating scoring chances moving around and through defenders.”

Bear’s high ceiling and built-in Red Wings DNA make him a slam dunk choice for the organization.

44. C Cole McKinney – U.S. NTDP (U18)

Considered: RW Vaclav Nestrasil, C Adam Benak, RW Alexander Zharovsky, RD Linus Funck.

Unavailable: C Milton Gastrin, C Will Horcoff, LW Jack Murtagh, RD Henry Brzustewicz.

Cole McKinney skating with Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

I watched Milton Gastrin fall considerably, and was ready to select him with Detroit’s second-round pick. He was finally taken 42nd, though. So instead, it’s Cole McKinney out of the U.S. National Team Development Program.

High motor, high IQ. Rinse and repeat. McKinney’s work ethic and attention to detail align well with Kris Draper’s vision. He’s off to the University of Michigan in the fall, as well.

“He doesn’t generate a ton of highlight plays, but he has a lot of substance in his game and does a lot of things well. He’s a hardworking center who wins a lot of battles and can play in traffic effectively despite being average-sized. McKinney has solid speed, hands and vision, and a decent shot from range. He doesn’t project as a major scorer at the top level, but he could chip in offense.” –Corey Pronman (from ‘NHL Draft 2025 ranking: Matthew Schaefer leads Corey Pronman’s top 125 prospects list – The Athletic – 6/10/25)

75. RD Peyton Kettles – Swift Current (WHL)

Considered: C Gustav Hillstrom, C Michal Svrcek, C Theo Stockselius, LW Tomas Poletin.

Unavailable: C Matthew Gard, LW David Lewandowski, LD Kurban Limatov, C Tyler Hopkins.

The Considered and Unavailable players noted above apply to both No. 75 and No. 76.

A big, mean defender, Peyton Kettles adds depth to Detroit’s right side. He skates pretty well at 6-foot-5 and plays a physical game.

Kettles only registered 14 points in 53 games this year for Swift Current, but that’s OK. Not everyone needs to be an offensive dynamo. Instead, his calling is more of a shut-down defenseman – perhaps paired with someone like Albert Johansson.

76. LD Malte Vass – Farjestad (J20 Nationell)

Another physical defenseman, Malte Vass has a little more offensive upside than Kettles, but is also slightly smaller and can be inconsistent. Still, at 6-foot-2, he’s a bigger defenseman who’s tough to play against and can be trusted to kill penalties. Vass has great awareness with and without the puck, and was rated as one of this year’s hardest hitters.

119. C Jimmy Lombardi – Flint (OHL)

Much like his brother Amadeus Lombardi, Jimmy Lombardi plays a high-octane game that should translate well as he advances up the ranks. The forward has much of the same traits as his brother – high-motor, great skating, and two-way awareness. The younger Lombardi is a work in progress offensively, though. Still, a little consistency will go a long way in that regard, and with him, the Red Wings could find themselves with another mid-round gem.

Jimmy Lombardi skating with the Flint Firebirds. (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

140. RD Carlos Händel – Halifax (QMJHL)

A solid, all-around blueliner, Carlos Handel isn’t spectacular in any facet of the game. He moves the puck well, can run a power play, and makes smart decisions. Nothing is elite, though. Instead, he’s a low-maintenance depth piece and strong leader with potential to work his way through Detroit’s system.

172. C Mikkel Eriksen – Farjestad (J20 Nationell)

A bit underrated, Mikkel Eriksen could follow fellow Norwegian Michael Brandsegg-Nygard to the Red Wings organization. The two were teammates at the 2025 World Junior Championship (D1A level), where Eriksen outproduced Brandsegg-Nygard four points to one.

Eriksen is on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, but competes hard and is yet another high-IQ player the Red Wings could target. He’s a balanced offensive player and put up 43 points in 40 J20 Nationell games this year. Certainly worth taking a flier on.

204. RD Carson Cameron – Peterborough (OHL)

As a good player on a poor team, there’s a chance that Carson Cameron could fall in the draft. He has enough upside to use a late-round pick on.

“Cameron played a ton for the Petes, featuring prominently on both their PP and PK and logging 24-25 minutes per game in his draft year. Because of that, he was also on for a lot of minuses and mistakes. But he’s a late June birthday who was asked to do too much for his age and has some pro qualities as a 6-foot-2 righty who plays hard, competes and has some firmness to his game on both sides of the puck. He’s strong, and I’ve seen him attack in possession with his feet into his shot.” –Scott Wheeler (from ‘2025 NHL Draft ranking: Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa lead Scott Wheeler’s final top 100 list’ – The Athletic – 6/2/25)

211. G Jack Parsons – Chicago (USHL)

Another long goalie that will be a bit of a project to develop. Parsons landed 10th on Central Scouting’s final rankings for North American goalies. From my viewings, he tracks the puck well and has great edgework around the crease, but needs to be more consistent in order to turn pro one day. He’ll get the chance to do so at Providence College in the fall.

Final Word

In all, the Red Wings come away from this mock draft with four forwards, four defensemen, and a goalie. Carter Bear at the top represents another gifted creator that can play in Detroit’s top six of the future. McKinney should be able to reach the NHL as a versatile, bottom-six forward, too. Overall, each position group added depth and each player has traits that could lead them to the NHL one day.