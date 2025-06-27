McDavid’s Next Contract With Oilers Depends on 3 Things

With Connor McDavid eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1, all eyes are on what will influence the Edmonton Oilers captain’s decision, both in terms of the date he signs and the type of deal he agrees to. While McDavid has been the face of the franchise for nearly a decade, what his future in Edmonton looks like isn’t guaranteed. After back-to-back seasons of coming painfully close to capturing the Stanley Cup, McDavid’s priorities are becoming clearer, and they revolve around more than just dollars.

Here are the three things that matter most to McDavid as he contemplates what his next deal in Edmonton looks like:

Priority No. 1: Nothing Matters More Than Winning for McDavid

McDavid’s number one goal is obviously to win a Stanley Cup. That singular focus is why an eight-year extension with the Oilers, while possible, isn’t a sure thing just yet. The heartbreak of losing in Game 7 of the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Final, followed by another crushing defeat in Game 6 of the following season’s Final, has only intensified the hunger to win it all.

McDavid doesn’t just want to win a Cup—he wants to win it more than once, and he wants to do it in Edmonton. The delay this summer seems to be that he needs to know that the organization is all-in on contending every season he plays for this team. He’s not interested in long-term security at the cost of competing. McDavid is chasing a legacy, and he understands it won’t be complete without lifting the Cup.

He’s made it clear that winning is the only thing that ultimately matters, and the Oilers need to work with him to get the job done.

Priority No. 2: Winning With the Core

If winning is the top priority, winning with this core group is a close second. There is a difference between wanting to hoist the Cup and getting to do it after you’ve bailed on your brothers who fought for several seasons beside you. Don’t expect McDavid to do the latter.

McDavid wants to celebrate with the teammates who’ve been in the trenches with him. Leon Draisaitl. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Darnell Nurse. Zach Hyman. Evan Bouchard. These players aren’t just part of the roster—they’re part of his hockey family.

Whether it’s McDavid feeling he needs to leave or the Oilers trading key pieces to build a championship roster, the idea of dismantling this group is almost a non-starter for McDavid, unless the Oilers somehow acquire another team’s assets in a lopsided deal. Anyone suggesting that the Oilers trade Nugent-Hopkins, Nurse, or Hyman to put the pieces together should understand the potential fallout of such a decision. McDavid is driven to win, but he’s also loyal and dedicated to winning alongside many of his teammates, all of whom share his desire for the Cup.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts with center Connor McDavid (97) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

What kind of leader would he be if he abandoned the group that got so close twice, without seeing it through? He believes they deserve to finish the job together. Any move by Edmonton to break up the core unnecessarily might actually hurt the Oilers’ chances of keeping the captain long-term.

There may come a time when McDavid feels he’s left with little choice but to move on. That time is certainly not now.

Speculation has often linked McDavid to other markets, particularly Toronto, due to his family ties. However, many overlook how he potentially defines the word “family.” This team, this group of players, has become his extended family. He wants to win. Only if there is no other way than leaving will he ever do so.

A Distant Third: Compensation

While McDavid is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of his generation, his next contract won’t be about maximizing every dollar. He’s made millions and will make millions more. Of course, security and fair compensation still matter, but it’s not the primary concern.

If it means improving the roster and keeping his core teammates around, McDavid is willing to take a pay cut. A discount of several million dollars over what he could ask for annually isn’t off the table. He knows that building a consistent contender in the NHL’s cap system requires that he allow the team to conduct other business. He’s game to play his part.

McDavid understands the pressure to sign a deal that reflects his value, but he’s as interested in making a deal that reflects his commitment to winning.

If the Oilers can continue to build around their core and prove their commitment to winning, they’ll give themselves the best chance to keep the best player in the world where he’s been since he was drafted into the NHL. If he likes what he sees, he’ll take less to make it work.