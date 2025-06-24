3 Abbotsford Canucks That Could Play in the NHL Next Season

Last night, the Abbotsford Canucks won the Calder Cup, and every player on that roster should be incredibly proud of their accomplishment. Winning a championship at any level of professional hockey is incredible, and this team should be celebrated for years to come. However, next season’s team should look different because many players will be moving on, and I believe three players in particular could be playing in the NHL as soon as next season.

Arturs Silovs (Goaltender)

First up, we have American Hockey League (AHL) playoff MVP Arturs Silovs. Silovs has proven time and time again that he is too good for the AHL and can be at least a backup at the NHL level. He has even proven he can win NHL playoff games, as he was thrust into the starter’s net in 2024 when Vancouver lost two goalies to injuries. Silovs not only played, but played valiantly and helped the Canucks move past the Nashville Predators in round one and nearly beat the Edmonton Oilers in round two. In his run with the Abbotsford Canucks, Silovs posted a .931 save percentage and a 2.01 goals against average in 24 games while playing against the best players in the AHL.

Arturs Silovs, Abbotsford Canucks (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media; X: @TTLSports: Instagram: @TTLSportsMedia)

Silovs is already an NHL goalie based on those numbers, but does he fit on the Canucks? Right now, Vancouver currently has both Kevin Lankinen and Thatcher Demko locked up for next season, but Demko will be an unrestricted free agent in July of 2026. Demko has had injury troubles his entire career and last season he fought through an injury that lingered since the 2024 playoffs. If Vancouver can rehab Demko from this injury then Silovs unfortunately doesn’t have a spot on the Canucks’ roster. But if Demko is still unable to play at his best next season, Silovs can become Lankinen’s backup.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki (Right Wing)

As a first-round pick from 2022, all eyes have been on Lekkerimäki since he made the jump to North America at the end of last season. He finally played a full season on North American ice in 2024-25 and split time between both Abbotsford and Vancouver. He played the majority of his time in the AHL, scoring 19 goals and recording 28 points for a respectable rookie season. He got called up for 24 games with Vancouver and recorded six points, including a magnificent first-career NHL goal. His presence was felt during the Calder Cup Playoffs as he recorded seven points in 16 games on Abbotsford’s top six.

Next season, Lekkerimäki has a big chance to grab a spot on the Canucks’ roster as Brock Boeser’s inevitable exit will leave a gaping hole in the Canucks lineup. Both Boeser and Lekkerimäki are similar players as they are both right-handed shots and love to shoot the puck from the left wing boards on a one-timer. They are also pure goal scorers and are considered the finishers during offensive chances. Lekkerimäki has the chance to grab the spot Boeser will leave behind but it is up to him to not allow someone else to steal it from him at training camp next season.

Ty Mueller (Centre)

Mueller unexpectedly became a driving force for Abbotsford this season. In his first season with the Canucks and first season in professional hockey, the rookie recorded 39 points in 64 games and was the team’s sixth-highest scorer in terms of points. He really showed off his passing abilities as 27 of his 39 points were assists. He was even rewarded for his play as Vancouver called him up for two NHL games. Mueller kept his pace up in the postseason as he contributed 12 points in 24 games to help Abbotsford win its first-ever Calder Cup.

Centre depth is hard to find in the NHL, especially bottom-six role players who are comfortable playing on third and fourth lines. With Fillip Chytil often injured and Pius Suter on his way to free agency, Mueller could slot in perfectly as a third- or fourth-line centre next season as the team looks to re-tool with their young prospects.

Vancouver may not have had a successful season, but having their AHL team win a championship is helpful to their team. They can now see which players in the AHL may have a chance at making their team next season and potentially fill in some holes they have heading into free agency.