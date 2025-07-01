Capitals Sign Martin Fehervary to 7-Year Contract Extension

The Washington Capitals announced a long-term contract with defenseman Martin Fehervary on a seven-year, $42 million extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $6 million per season. Fehervary, who was injured in the second-to-last game of the season against the New York Islanders, was a missing piece for Washington during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 25-year-old defenseman totaled 25 points in 81 games before his season-ending injury due to a block shot from Islanders center Matt Barzal.

Fehervary has skated in 299 NHL games, all with the Capitals. The Slovakian blueliner has been a trustworthy member of the Capitals’ lineup, averaging 73 games per season since 2021-22. He has scored 22 goals and recorded 75 points in four seasons in Washington.

The long-term contract extension buys out the final restricted free agency season (RFA) and several unrestricted free agent seasons. Next offseason would’ve been his final RFA season before reaching the open market during the 2027 offseason. Instead, he will earn $2.67 million for the 2025-26 season before doubling his salary to $6 million between the 2026-27 and 2029-30 seasons.

Capitals general manager Chris Patrick has made a point to lock up the Capitals’ defensive core. John Carlson, 35, is in the final season of his eight-year, $64 million extension that he signed in 2018. Otherwise, Washington’s salary cap sheet is filled with long-term contracts. Jakob Chychrun is owed $9 million per season through 2029-30, while Matt Roy earns $5.75 million each year over the same time. Rasmus Sandin is signed for $4.6 million per season through the 2028-29 campaign.

According to PuckPedia, Washington has committed over $35 million to the defensive core for the upcoming 2025-26 season, with more than $25 million promised to defenders through the 2028-29 campaign. With just under $7 million remaining under the salary cap, it could be a quiet day in D.C. for the Capitals on the opening day of free agency. Despite some departing free agents, Washington has 22 players under contract for the upcoming 2025-26 hockey season.