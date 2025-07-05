Capitals Sign Lynden Lakovic to Entry Level Contract

The Washington Capitals wasted little time in agreeing to a three-year, entry-level contract with Lynden Lakovic. The 27th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft is expected to rejoin the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the 2025-26 season, according to the team.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have signed forward Lynden Lakovic to a three-year entry-level contract ($975,000/$85,000). Lakovic is expected to be loaned to the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the 2025-26 season.#ALLCAPS | @Shift4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 5, 2025

Lakovic, 18, is signed to a contract that carries a $975,000 cap hit for time spent in the NHL, while earning $85,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL). The contract will only count against Washington’s salary cap number if the Canadian forward earns a roster spot to start the 2025-26 season.

Related: Lynden Lakovic 2025 Prospect Profile

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound winger played the 2024-25 season with Moose Jaw, where he recorded 58 points in 47 games. His 1.23 points-per-game average was the fifth-best among draft-eligible players from the WHL. During 2023-24, Lakovic tallied 39 points in 68 games, a 32-point improvement over his seven-point rookie campaign in 2022-23. He helped the Warriors claim their first WHL Championship in franchise history in his first season as team captain.

Lakovic has international experience representing Canada with appearances at various events. The British Columbia native amassed two points in two games during the 2024-25 season at the CHL-USA Prospect Challenge, while collecting three points in seven games during the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.