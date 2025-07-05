The Home of Champions: Trail, B.C.’s Forgotten Goaltending Legends

Trail, British Columbia, recognized for its history of sports excellence (e.g., 1939 & 1961 World Champion Trail Smoke Eaters; Andy Bilesky & Little League Baseball; Willi Krause & Track and Field), adopted the motto ‘Home of Champions’ in 1988. For years, Trail has been the developmental ground where several sports legends have been born and raised, including three goaltenders who became well-known throughout professional hockey, worldwide: Seth Martin, Cesare Maniago, and Don ‘Smokey’ McLeod.

Seth Martin: A Storied Career from Trail to the NHL and Beyond

Seth Martin was born on May 4, 1933, in Rossland, British Columbia (located just up the hill from Trail), and grew into a formidable goaltender, standing (in those early days) a tall 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 pounds. Martin got his start in the early 1950s, playing junior hockey with the Lethbridge Native Sons in the Western Canada Junior Hockey League. Before long, he became a fixture in the Western International Hockey League, backstopping teams like the Trail Smoke Eaters and Rossland Warriors. He wasn’t flashy, but he was steady—and that reliability earned him plenty of respect.

By the 1963-64 season, Martin’s talent had taken him well beyond the local scene. He joined the Canadian National Team that year, a sign of just how highly regarded he was among goalies at the time. He also picked up the WIHL’s Dr. Joseph Vingo Award that season, recognizing his all-around impact between the pipes.

In the 1967-68 NHL season, Martin stepped onto the professional stage with the NHL’s St. Louis Blues (alongside Scotty Bowman and Glenn Hall). Though his time in the NHL was brief—30 games—he posted impressive numbers for an expansion team goalie, recording a 2.60 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage, along with one shutout. His performance demonstrated that he could compete at hockey’s highest level.

Martin’s hockey legacy is rooted in his versatility and passion—a man who contributed both on the ice and behind the bench, and whose career highlights the rich history of Canadian goaltending talent. His journey from the small communities of Trail and Rossland, British Columbia, to the NHL and international competition embodies the spirit of dedication and love for the game. Martin passed away on Sept. 6, 2014; however, his contributions to the game of hockey will live on.

Cesare Maniago: From Trail to NHL Veteran and Mentor

Born on Jan. 13, 1939, in Trail, British Columbia, Cesare Maniago emerged as a towering presence in the net, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 175 pounds. A left-catching goaltender, Maniago carved out a lengthy and respected career in professional hockey, becoming one of the most durable and reliable netminders of his era.

Maniago’s journey began in junior hockey with the Toronto St. Michael’s Majors, where he appeared in 48 games during the 1957-58 season. He then moved through various minor leagues—including stints with the Sudbury Wolves (EPHL), Spokane Comets (WHL), and Hull-Ottawa Canadiens (EPHL)—honing his craft and building his reputation as a steady, agile goalie. His performances earned him recognition, such as the Central Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1964-65.

Maniago made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1960-61 season, playing seven games and quickly demonstrating strong play with a 2.43 goals-against average and an impressive .928 save percentage. Subsequent seasons saw him on the rosters of the Montreal Canadiens (alongside Toe Blake and Jacques Plante) and New York Rangers (alongside Emile Francis and Ed Giacomin), where he continued to prove his worth.

It was, however, with the Minnesota North Stars—an expansion team looking to establish its identity— that Maniago made his mark in NHL action. From 1967 through the mid-1970s, he was the established backbone of the North Stars, competitively holding the position between the pipes. Over nearly 500 games with Minnesota, he delivered consistent performances, posting solid goals-against averages typically in the 2.50 to 3.50 range and maintaining a respectable save percentage above .900. Maniago was often the workhorse of the team, carrying heavy workloads and providing much-needed veteran leadership.

In the twilight of his playing career, Maniago returned to his home province to play for the Vancouver Canucks, where he served as an experienced goalie mentor before retiring after the 1977-78 season. Throughout his NHL tenure, Maniago played 568 games, a substantial total for goalies of that era, and compiled a record that reflected his durability and professionalism.

Maniago’s career reflects the story of a Canadian goaltender from the ‘Home of Champions’ who rose through the ranks with grit and determination, becoming a steady presence on the ice and a respected figure in hockey circles. His legacy is one of resilience, consistency, and dedication—a true testament to the long line of great goaltenders that have emerged from British Columbia, and more specifically, from the small city of Trail.

Don (Smokey) McLeod: The Stick-Handling Goalie from Trail Who Made His Mark in the WHA

Don “Smokey” McLeod was born on Aug. 24, 1946, in Trail, British Columbia, and grew into a solid and imposing goaltender, standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. A left-handed goaltender, McLeod built a lengthy professional career, broadly spanning the 1960s and 1970s, and became best known for his time in the World Hockey Association (WHA).

McLeod’s early career began in the junior ranks with the Edmonton Oil Kings before moving on to several minor league teams, including the Fort Worth Wings (CPHL/CHL), Quebec Aces (AHL), Springfield Kings (AHL), and Baltimore Clippers (AHL). These stints helped him develop his game and earn respect as a dependable goaltender.

McLeod had a brief tenure in the NHL, appearing in a total of 18 games for the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers during the early 1970s. However, it was in the WHA where McLeod truly found his stride. Signing with the Houston Aeros, he became a key figure in the net for the team, particularly notable in their 1973-74 WHA championship season. Over four seasons with Houston, McLeod appeared in over 200 games, posting respectable numbers with a goals-against average generally in the mid-2.50 to 3.50 range and save percentages around .890 or better.

Later in his career, McLeod played for the Vancouver Blazers, Calgary Cowboys, Quebec Nordiques, and Edmonton Oilers—all WHA franchises—continuing to provide veteran stability between the pipes. Smokey’s WHA totals include 329 games played, 155 wins, and a save percentage of .884, reflecting his role as a trusted starter over many seasons.

McLeod’s career was marked by toughness and adaptability, transitioning across leagues and teams during a dynamic era of professional hockey. Although his NHL time was limited, McLeod’s legacy in the WHA as a steady and durable goaltender remains significant. McLeod passed away on March 11, 2015; however, his contributions to hockey, particularly in Western Canada and the WHA, are remembered fondly by fans and historians alike.

Leaving a ‘Trail’ of Goaltender Legacy

One interesting fact about each of these three former professional goaltenders who spent their childhood developmental years in British Columbia’s city of Trail includes:

Seth Martin: Nicknamed ‘The Masked Marvel’ by European sportswriters, Martin played for Team Canada in the World Championships in 1961, 1963, 1964, 1966, and 1967, and starred for Team Canada in the 1964 Olympics. He was inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame.

Cesare Maniago: With the Vancouver Canucks, Maniago earned 27 wins while playing for Coach Orland Kurtenbach. The three-time Minnesota North Stars MVP was inducted into the British Columbia Sports Hall of Fame.

Smokey McLeod: Known for his unparalleled stick-handling wizardry with what became known as one of hockey’s first curved goalie sticks, McLeod persevered and overcame club foot to progress into a professional goaltender. He was inducted into the WHA Hall of Fame.

This is a brief story of three professional goaltenders with ties to Trail, British Columbia, who went on to make a name for themselves in professional and international hockey. Hockey history is worth sharing, honoring, and not forgetting.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]