Matias Maccelli Joins the Maple Leafs: Smart Bet or Roster Misfit?

When the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Matias Maccelli, reactions were split. For those familiar with his game, there’s a lot to like—especially if he can bounce back to his earlier form. But for many fans, Maccelli arrived as an unknown, and with that comes uncertainty. Did the Maple Leafs make a smart bet on a skilled playmaker, or did they bring in a questionable fit for a team trying to reshape its identity?

Here’s what we believe Maple Leafs fans should know about the talented, if inconsistent, Finnish winger.

Maccelli’s Early Career and Rise to the NHL

Maccelli was born in Turku, Finland, on Oct. 14, 2000. He played his junior hockey with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL). In his final USHL season, he scored 31 goals and added 41 assists for a total of 72 points in 62 games.

After being drafted 98th overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, Maccelli returned to Finland to play for Ilves Tampere in the Finnish Liiga. There, he won the Rookie of the Year Award after scoring 13 goals, 17 assists, and 30 points in 43 games. He improved in his second Liiga season, scoring 15 goals and accumulating 39 points in 51 games.

Macelli’s Transition to North America and NHL Debut

Maccelli began the 2021-22 season with the Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, where he posted better than a point-per-game pace — 57 points in 47 games (14 goals, 43 assists). He was called up to the NHL in March 2022, finishing the season with Arizona, where he tallied one goal and five assists in 23 games.

In his first full NHL season, Maccelli scored 11 goals and added 38 assists for 49 points in 64 games, finishing fourth in voting for the NHL’s Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year). He followed that up with 17 goals and 57 points in the 2023-24 season.

Macelli’s Recent Struggles and Trade to the Maple Leafs

When the Coyotes ceased operations after the 2023-24 season, their assets, including Maccelli, were transferred to the Utah Hockey Club. Unfortunately, his production declined sharply in Utah, with his ice time dropping from 16:14 to 13:44 per game, and his output falling to just eight goals and 18 points in 55 games.

Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Maccelli, who was in the second year of a three-year, $3.425 million-per-season contract, fell out of favour in Utah. He was subsequently traded to the Maple Leafs for a conditional draft pick: either a third-round pick in 2027 or a second-round pick in 2029. If Maccelli scores more than 50 points this season with Toronto, the pick upgrades to the second round.

What Does Maccelli Bring to the Maple Leafs?

Acquiring Maccelli is a bit of a gamble. For him to justify his $3.425 million cap hit, he needs to return to his 49-57 point form from his Coyotes days. If he delivers closer to his 18-point Utah season, this trade will likely be viewed as a poor deal.

For the first time in nine seasons, the Maple Leafs are not severely cap-strapped, allowing them to take on this monetary risk. Maccelli’s contract expires after the upcoming season, giving Toronto flexibility moving forward.

Playing Style and Fit on the Team

Maccelli isn’t precisely the type of player you’d expect general manager Brad Treliving to target if he’s looking to change the Maple Leafs’ “DNA.” Nor does he seem like a natural fit for head coach Craig Berube’s preference for bigger, more physical forwards. The question is whether he becomes another Nicolas Robertson, with an offensive flair but fighting for ice time.

At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Maccelli registered just six hits over 55 games last season. His giveaway rate is concerning, over two and a half times higher than his takeaway rate (167 giveaways to 66 takeaways). Maccelli is not poised to take over Mitch Marner’s role on the penalty kill.

Strengths and Areas for Improvement in Maccelli’s Game

Where Maccelli shines is puck distribution. Watching his highlight reel feels reminiscent of Marner’s style — excellent vision and pinpoint passing accuracy. While Marner is right-handed and Maccelli is a lefty, he is listed as both a right and left-winger, so there’s a chance he could still slide onto Auston Matthews’ right wing.

That said, if Maccelli wants consistent ice time under Berube, he’ll need to improve defensively and adapt to a more physical style of play. With Robertson already qualified, it’s worth asking if Berube wants another undersized forward in a lineup he prefers to emphasize size and grit.

The Bottom Line: Maccelli Has Talent, But Can He Bring Consistency?

Maccelli arrives in Toronto as a talented but inconsistent winger with clear offensive skills but questions around defensive play and physicality. The Maple Leafs have the cap space to take a chance on him, but this season will be crucial for Maccelli to prove he can deliver at a high level and carve out a meaningful role on the team.

If he can come close to his Calder Trophy candidate season, he could be a steal for the Maple Leafs.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]