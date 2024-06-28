Winnipeg Jets’ Second-Round Draft Pick History

The Winnipeg Jets don’t have a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft as they traded it to the Montreal Canadiens for Sean Monahan in February in their attempt to go all-in on a Stanley Cup that fell woefully short. Barring some sort of big trade — for example, one including prospect Rutger McGroarty who is reportedly unwilling to sign his entry-level contract (ELC) — the opening pick general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will make in Las Vegas will be on Saturday in the second round at 37th overall.

It may not seem like a flashy selection, or like one unlikely to get a player who can move the needle in the future, but as THW’s own Brian Finlayson explored recently, recent history indicates potential to find compelling talent around there.

Recent NHL history bodes well, but it’s also worth looking at Cheveldayoff’s second-round track record specifically. He has been the Jets’ GM for their entire 2.0 existence and has chosen 10 players in the second round over 13 drafts to various degrees of success.

The NHL Regulars

Two of those 10 second-rounders are currently regulars on the Jets roster.

Dylan Samberg (43rd overall, 2017) took a while to turn pro, but the organization’s patience paid off. He’s developed into a defensively-sound third pairing presence and is knocking on the door for an even bigger role after his first two full seasons with the Jets went quite well.

David Gustafsson (60th overall, 2018) has had an up-and-down career due to injuries that have prevented him from cementing a bigger role, but has still played 113 games with the Jets over five seasons in a fourth-line centre or winger role. The Swede is a restricted free agent (RFA) in need of a new contract this offseason.

The Fringe Departed

Three of the 10 second-rounders played games for the Jets but have since departed for other teams.

Nic Petan (43rd overall, 2013) played 108 games and recorded 23 points for the Jets over four seasons but was never able to translate his junior and minor league scoring success to the pro level or find a permanent space in the Jets’ lineup. The team traded the undersized forward to the Toronto Maple Leafs in March, 2018 and he has since bounced between the NHL and AHL with the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, and New York Rangers organizations. He has played 170-career NHL games and is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this offseason.

Eric Comrie (59th overall, 2013) made 24 appearances and 21 starts for the Jets over parts of four seasons — with the bulk of his playing time coming in 2021-22 when he had a good season as Jets backup — and posted a 12-8-1 record, .909 save percentage, 2.94 goals against average, and one shutout in those 24 appearances. He also set a number of Moose goaltending records in six AHL seasons. Comrie parlayed his strong 2021-22 into a two-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 offseason, but struggled in his two seasons with the Sabres. He is a UFA this offseason.

Jansen Harkins (47th overall, 2015) like Petan, is a high-scoring AHLer who hasn’t found the scoresheet consistently in the NHL. Harkins played 154 games for the Jets in a bottom-six role over four seasons and recorded 27 points before being claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the start of the 2023-24 season. He is a UFA this offseason.

The Promising Hopefuls and Current Prospects

Four of the 10 second-rounders are current Jets’ prospects with various levels of promise.

Elias Salomonsson (55th overall, 2022) spent the bulk of his season with the Swedish Hockey League’s Skelleftea AIK in his fourth campaign with the organization and he’s improved every year. The right-shot defender had two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 31 games, which is the most he’s played for the top Skelleftea club in his career. He also put up one goal and five assists for six points in 16 playoff games and helped Skelleftea win the championship after losing in the final in 2023. The now 19-year-old also played four games with the Skelleftea junior team, scoring three goals and adding two assists for five points.

Salomonsson also represented Sweden in the 2024 World Juniors and got off to an inauspicious start as he was ejected just 25 seconds into the opening game against Latvia for hitting Emils Veckaktins from behind; he was issued a one-game suspension as a result. After serving his suspension — which made him the most-penalized defender in the tournament — he played a key role on a stingy and stifling Swedish blue line that allowed just 15 goals in seven games (and only nine through the first six games prior to the gold-medal game, which they lost to the U.S.)

Salomonsson signed his ELC with the Jets two years ago but it has slid twice since he hasn’t come to North America, meaning it still has all three years on it.

Nikita Chibrikov (50th overall, 2021) recorded 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) with the Manitoba Moose in his first season in North America in 2023-24, good for fourth on the team. The 21-year-old Russian’s quick adjustment to the North American play-style earned him a call up to the Jets for their final game of the season, and it was a night to remember for Chibrikov as he scored a third-period goal that turned out to be the game winner.

Nikita Chibrikov in his NHL debut with the Jets. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Daniel Torgersson (40th overall, 2020) was not as productive in his sophomore season as he was in his rookie pro campaign. In a bottom-six role with the Moose, the Swedish forward had one goal and eight assists for nine points in 52 games, down from 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in 69 games in 2022-23. He has one year left on his ELC.

Simon Lundmark (51st overall, 2019) spent the final year of his ELC with the Moose as a blue line regular and is a pending RFA. The 51st-overall pick suited up for 67 of 72 games, recording five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. The Swedish product, now 23, has played 188 games with the Moose during his three pro seasons, recording 12 goals and 36 assists for 48 points. He is an RFA this offseason.

The Bust

Lukas Sutter (39th overall, 2012) of the Sutter hockey family is the only notable bust; the selection is seen now as a reach that didn’t pan out as he did not sign with the Jets’ organization. He re-entered the draft two years later and was selected in the seventh round (200th overall) by the New York Islanders, but after 2014-15 was out of professional hockey.

The Next One

Now we await who Cheveldayoff will take 37th overall with his 11th second-round pick in team history and whether he will take a forward or defenseman. Some potential targets include Tanner Howe, Lucas Petterson, Aron Kiviharju, Dominik Badinka, and EJ Emery.

For more on the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, check out The Hockey Writers’ detailed Draft Guide.