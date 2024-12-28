Jets Place Torgersson on Waivers For Purpose of Contract Termination

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Daniel Torgersson on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Torgersson, a Swedish left-shot winger, was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft at 40th overall, but was struggling in the American Hockey League with the Manitoba Moose.

Daniel Torgersson, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

In 137-career games with the Moose over four seasons, he recorded 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points and a minus-22 rating and two goals in seven Calder Cup Playoff games. He has not played an NHL game.

Torgersson had suited up for 12 games for the Moose this season in a bottom-six role, recording zero points, a minus-6 rating, and eight penalty minutes. He was in the final year of his three-year entry-level contract. Torgersson is now free to sign with any other franchise he wishes to continue his career and it is most likely he will head back to Sweden.

Earlier this month, the Jets waived Finnish forward Henri Nikkanen, a fourth-round 2019 pick, for the same reason.

The Moose are last in the Central Division with a 7-17-0-1 record through 25 games and have lost nine of their last 10. They return to action out of their holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 29 when they take on the Texas Stars at Canada Life Centre.