Canucks News & Rumors: Gourde, Byram, Hughes & More

In this edition of Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, we explore the potential addition of Yanni Gourde to the organization. The team is also reportedly targeting Bowen Byram to bolster their blue line. Additionally, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are out for Saturday night’s matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Is Gourde a Fit in Vancouver?

With the NHL roster freeze now over, President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford and General Manager Patrik Allvin are expected to resume efforts to improve the Canucks’ roster. It was previously reported that the organization was actively exploring moves prior to the freeze. The Canucks are particularly interested in acquiring a forward and a defenseman, and one potential target is Kraken forward Gourde.

Yanni Gourde, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, Vancouver could be a landing spot for the 33-year-old centre (from ‘NHL trade matchmaker: Predicting where top targets go by the deadline, part 1,’ The Athletic, Dec 26, 2024). Gourde has one year remaining on his contract and could provide an upgrade to the team’s bottom six. While the Canucks already have Pius Suter and Teddy Blueger in those roles, adding Gourde would allow Suter to shift to the wing, enhancing lineup flexibility. Gourde’s versatility also allows him to play on the wing if necessary.

Gourde brings significant Stanley Cup experience, winning back-to-back championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. His leadership qualities would be a valuable addition to the Canucks’ locker room, particularly given the reported tension between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller.

Byram: A Blue Line Target

The Canucks are also looking to strengthen their blue line, which has been a weak spot, especially with Filip Hronek likely sidelined for another month. One prominent target is 23-year-old defenseman Bowen Byram.

Rick Dhaliwal previously reported that Byram was among the team’s top targets before the roster freeze. If acquired, Byram would immediately slot in as the Canucks’ second-best defenseman behind Hughes. Like Gourde, Byram also has Stanley Cup-winning experience, having won with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. During that playoff run, he recorded nine assists in 20 games and logged the third-most average ice time among Avalanche defensemen behind Devon Toews and Cale Makar.

However, acquiring Byram won’t be easy. The Canucks will need to weigh the cost of a potential trade, and if the price is too high, they may need to explore other options. Still, finding a top-four defenceman with a solid skill set will remain a challenge.

Pettersson and Hughes Doubtful for Saturday Night

The Canucks return to action from the holiday break on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken, but they may have to do so without Hughes and Pettersson. Head coach Rick Tocchet said both players are out for the Pacific Division clash.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hughes was a game-time decision in the Canucks’ previous game against the San Jose Sharks but managed to play. Meanwhile, Pettersson left that game in the third period after scoring two goals earlier. Tocchet admitted it’s hard to predict the timeline for their returns.

“It’s hard to speculate. I don’t know if it’s day to day or week to week.”

While Pettersson’s absence will hurt the team, losing Hughes could be an even bigger blow. With Filip Hronek already sidelined, Hughes has been the glue holding the blue line together. He leads the team with an average ice time of 25:08 per game, ranking sixth in the NHL. His eight goals and 42 points in 34 games are second among NHL defensemen.

Canucks to Watch at the World Junior Championships

The 2025 World Junior Championships are underway, and the Canucks have a few prospects competing. 2023 first-round draft pick Tom Willander is representing Sweden, where he has tallied two assists through two games, helping Sweden to a 2-0 record.

Meanwhile, Basile Sansonnens, the Canucks’ 2024 seventh-round pick, is playing for Switzerland. He has yet to record a point, and Switzerland remains winless.

Additionally, Sawyer Mynio, a 2023 third-round pick, wasn’t registered for the tournament. However, with Canada’s Matthew Schaefer injured in a game against Latvia, TSN’s Bob McKenzie said Mynio is expected to be added to the roster.