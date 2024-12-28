Sabres’ Kid Line Reunited & Reignited in Hopes of Giving Team a Spark

After suffering through an embarrassing 13-game losing streak, the Buffalo Sabres have managed to string two wins together, as they definitively dismantled the New York Islanders 7-1, and then beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 respectfully. During the course of those games, the Sabres “Kid Line” of Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka, and Jack Quinn have been reunited, and they have looked like their old selves back when they were clicking as a dominant second line. As the Sabres continue to try and dig out of the hole that they have dug themselves this season, having these three back on the scoresheet on a regular basis is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Dylan Cozens & Jack Quinn Are Finally Producing

To start the season, Cozens and Quinn both had high expectations and hype, as the coach and systems were likely to fit their play style, but unfortunately, things did not line up that way. It took until the start of November for Cozens to score his first goal of the season, and for Quinn, his first non-empty net goal did not come until Dec. 15. The cold streaks were running rampant for both players, and the puck just would not go in the net like it normally would. This found Quinn sitting up in the press box multiple times as a healthy scratch as his lack of production was deemed unacceptable by head coach Lindy Ruff. As for Cozens, he was putting forth a solid effort every night, but the snakebite was just too deep for him to shake at the start of the season and it caused him to get moved around the lineup.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fortunately, it looks like all that is turning around as both players are riding some decent hot streaks over their last few games. Cozens has two goals and six points in his last five games, and Quinn has four goals and six points in his last five games. With the addition of Peterka to their line, it looks like the three of them have found the chemistry of their early days once again, and it speaks volumes to all their production. Even Peterka, after having a bit of a cold spell is now riding a six-game point streak and has two goals and eight points during that streak. Production is key from these three, and if the Sabres are going to have a chance at getting out of the league basement, this trio will be a big part of it.

Kid Line Chemistry Goes Beyond Scoring

Watching these three play together again, and seeing them look united has been a real treat. It’s not just the scoring that they can bring to this team that is a huge factor, but it is the communication in both ends that allows them to defend well, as well as the transition abilities and the pressure capacity in the offensive zone. All three of them have speed, and Cozens and Quinn have some solid defensive capabilities. This allows them to have one of the best transition games of any line that the Sabres have, and attack the opposing team with speed as soon as they get the puck.

All three of them have outstanding scoring capabilities with Quinn having the best shot of the three, but no matter which of them has the puck, there is always a play to be made. Any one of them at any time is a legitimate threat to put the puck in the net, and the opposing netminder has to respect that. That kind of pressure creates problems when all three of them also possess great passing abilities. They flow very well together on the ice, and they move as a synchronized unit a lot, so keeping track of all of them is not an easy task as they attack. It is the little things that they do as a group that matter, and they are finally doing them. The message has clearly gotten through, and the production is matching that.

Kid Line Could Be Sabres’ Most Dangerous Line

Despite having weapons like Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch on their top line, the Sabres have been lacking any real scoring threats down their lineup outside of maybe Jason Zucker, so having a second line that is producing like they currently are is more dangerous than some may think. If Cozens, Quinn, and Peterka can keep up at least some of this scoring pace, they can rival, or even surpass the scoring capacity of the top line. The main question is if they can sustain it. With so many down moments this season, it is tough to have that kind of belief, but with how they currently look, there is a good chance that this group has figured something out.

Related: Sabres 2025 New Year’s Resolutions

It is likely going to take some sort of 8-10-game winning streak to cancel out the massive losing streak that they went on, but if these three can remain regular factors in every game, then they can certainly make winning a new trend for them. The biggest key is that they continue to work and remain confident despite their current placement in the league. There is nowhere for them to go but up, and it is theirs for the taking.