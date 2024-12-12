Jets Place Nikkanen on Waivers For Purpose of Contract Termination

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Henri Nikkanen on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Nikkanen, a Finnish left-shot centre/winger, was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft at 113th overall.

In 140-career games with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, he recorded 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in a bottom-six role, and zero points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games. He has not played an NHL game.

Henri Nikkanen, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Nikkanen had suited up for 13 games for the Moose this season, recording one goal and three assists for four points. He was in the final year of his three-year entry-level contract. Nikkanen is now free to sign with any other franchise he wishes to continue his career.

The Moose are last in the Central Division with a 6-14-0-1 record through 21 games and are currently on a six-game losing streak.