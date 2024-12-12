Desperate GMs Maple Leafs Should Call to Talk Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs are like any other NHL team that wants to upgrade their roster and fill holes ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. But not every team is as cap-strapped as Toronto. As such, GM Brad Treliving needs to find a trade partner who is willing to make a move that might not be in the best interest of the team.

With the acknowledgment that no GM wants to make a bad trade, it sounds ridiculous to say that any team would be willing to lose a trade. Frankly, they wouldn’t. But, under the right circumstances and if a team is panicking because of certain circumstances, the Maple Leafs might see an opportunity.

The Florida Panthers

As strange as it sounds, the Florida Panthers are reportedly willing to entertain trade offers for one of their better and more productive forwards, Sam Bennett. Bennett’s expiring contract has created a dilemma for general manager Bill Zito. With the risk of losing him for nothing in free agency next summer, Zito is apparently open to trade discussions.

This is a player GM Brad Treliving knows well, and this season, he has 13 goals and 26 points.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

According to Nick Kypreos, the possibility of Bennett being traded this season is more than likely if the Panthers cannot close the gap in contract negotiations, which currently seems significant. “So, it seems there’s more than a 50-50 chance Bennett could be traded this season if they don’t close the negotiation gap, which sits today as wide as a football field,” he said.

Kypreos suggests a potential “sign-and-trade” scenario, where Bennett could be dealt to a team willing to pay a premium for an immediate contributor. This means Toronto would have to give something of value back, but if the Panthers are really concerned that Bennett will leave (which is the only reason to consider trading him), the Leafs would have some leverage in trade talks.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have already made some noise this season with a massive trade that sent Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks. Outside of Steve Simmons reporting that Trouba could be flipped by the Ducks ahead of the deadline and the Leafs had interest in the player, there are opportunities to work with New York on a possible trade as that team loses its cool because of the recent struggles.

Specifically, Larry Brooks appeared on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast and called Mika Zibanejad overly sensitive. He noted, “I think he’s very sensitive — way too sensitive to what other people are saying about him,” Brooks said. “It gets in his head, and it spirals.” He then suggested that if the Rangers can’t get Zibanejad to take on the role they need him to in the playoffs (a tougher, more gritty role), they’ll have to find someone who will. Could Toronto have that kind of player and could New York make a less-than-desirable trade because of their cap situation and need to shake things up?

Nashville Predators

The Predators have already proven they’re willing to make a bad trade for the sake of doing something. They moved Philip Tomasino to the Pittsburgh Penguins and for almost nothing. He’s scored three goals and has four points in six games since former Leafs’ GM Kyle Dubas acquired him.

Things in Nashville have gotten ugly as Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault have both complained about the effort level of the team and the communication with coach Andrew Brunette. This is not to suggest either player is going anywhere, but how long can these kinds of comments get made before GM Barry Trotz either fires the coach and pulls out another trade? Toronto should have Trotz on speed dial.

Ottawa Senators

The team getting as much attention these days as the New York Rangers is the Ottawa Senators and talk is they are looking to deal, despite shooting down Brady Tkachuk rumors. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that names like Josh Norris, Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson, and Claude Giroux are all out there.

Kypreos also listed Norris and Chabot on his trade bait board. The Senators are badly in need of a playoff appearance. What are they willing to do to turn their fortunes around and try to save the season? There may be nothing that fits, but Treliving should call and see what’s what.