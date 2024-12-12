Canadiens Remain in Control of Ivan Demidov’s Development

The Montreal Canadiens are known for their showmanship. So, it was no surprise that when they walked to the podium at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas, they did so with the biggest pop star to ever come out of Quebec, Celine Dion. She is a showbiz legend and soaked up the energy from a stunned crowd. She milked it, then made the announcement with perfect timing: “With the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft … the Montreal Canadiens… are proud … to select … Ivan Demidov.”

Demidov was the best player available at fifth overall and filled a need the organization has been looking for for years: a prospect who could be a true superstar and has elite offensive potential.

The Canadiens management group has invested heavily in player development, and not having direct control can cause concerns. However, Montreal has found a way to keep tabs on Demidov, who is playing for SKA Saint Petersberg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season.

Canadiens Development Model

The Canadiens’ development plans have been tailored to individual players during the rebuild thus far. The 2022 first-overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky, was expected to be sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) after he was drafted. Instead, head coach Martin St. Louis kept him with the Canadiens so he could help him with his game. Judging by the major improvements seen last season, it looks like that was the right decision, despite some inconsistent play in 2024-25.

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Demidov is a smart, talented, and charismatic player. He could have been the top pick in any number of drafts, but the political climate causes certain logistical problems for Russian players that factor into any general manager’s (GM) decision process. Did GM Kent Hughes expect Demidov to fall to the Canadiens? Not really. It was more that he wished upon a star that he would, and that star delivered.

It was his character that set him apart from the other top prospects in that draft. His character is what made Hughes believe Demidov can thrive in the difficult hockey environment in Montreal.

“When people are in their comfort zone, and they have no pressure, it’s bad for their development. That’s why for me, I love it when people love hockey. All they talk about is hockey: goals, assists and moves. That’s why, for me, it’s a really great city.” – Ivan Demidov

After he was drafted, Demidov spoke of the desire to add muscle and an explosive skating stride this season in the KHL. The good news is that he can work on both in the gym. The bad news is he has spent a lot of time in the gym because he gets few opportunities on the ice. In minimal playing time, Demidov has shown an elite skating ability, vision, and playmaking, which ranks near the top in point production per 60 minutes.

Control Is an Illusion – what does this mean?

In October, management had discussions about how they could visit Demidov in Russia. Because he has the potential to develop into an elite offensive threat, Hughes must be cautious about his development. That is why the organization has spared no expense in the hopes of maximizing its effectiveness. For example, they hired additional development coaches — specific skill coaches such as shooting and faceoff coaches — to travel to work one-on-one in person with the prospects. Even all of that doesn’t guarantee that the coaches on those lower-level teams will provide the player the ice time they deserve.

The Habs’ Jeff Gorton & Nick Bobrov went to visit Ivan Demidov in Russia 🇷🇺 in late October.



It’s interesting to see his TOI with SKA during that time.



He hasn’t played more than 10 mins since Nov. 11th, over an 8 game span. pic.twitter.com/31wCh4tF1Z — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 12, 2024

Demidov recently confirmed that he’s been in constant contact with Canadiens management and development staff, “We keep in touch with the Montreal. I get messages from team representatives after games. It’s not after every game I play, but quite often; maybe once every week or two. We discuss various things.” This ability to remain in contact and provide direction on his on-ice tendencies and a breakdown of his play takes some of the perceived control SKA St Petersberg may have with the 19-year-old’s development. This communication allows Montreal to help combat the erratic, even what can be seen as punitive, decisions from his coaches in the KHL due to his desire to leave next season.

Demidov’s work ethic has never been in question, as he is known to be focused on his training. He noted, “You can never be 100% happy. But overall, it’s been more or less OK. But I could do better.” Managing his diet, rest and recovery — essentially all of the unseen parts of the game — will not only help him on the ice but could keep him in the training facility, away from the constant circus that is the market in Montreal, giving him a temporary reprieve from the fans and media.

Strong character and work ethic are two things that will separate the good players from the great ones, and Demidov will need the mental strength and emotional control to deal with the instant notoriety that will come with his arrival in Montreal, where the glare of the spotlight shines well beyond the arena.

Demidov’s Adversity Will Build Character

At just 19, Demidov has already faced challenges that have tested his tenacity. From dealing with the inconsistent messaging from SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg to his lack of ice time to the scrutiny he faces from the media on both sides of the Atlantic, his ability to navigate adversity and still be able to generate offence and hold onto his personality stands out. He could have stepped into North American professional hockey immediately, even if it was in the AHL, where he would have been given a key role, but these challenges will help him learn how to overcome adversity at every level.

Andrei Markov, who played 990 NHL games, all with the Canadiens, between 2001-02 and 2016-17, recently returned to Montreal as a spectator and spoke to RG.org about many subjects, including Demidov. “I hope he can prove himself. Hockey in Russia and North America is very different. It will depend on him how successfully he can adapt to another league. But, I think he will like it here,” said Markov.

An endorsement from someone familiar with the historic hockey market carries a lot of weight. Considering Demidov has already been celebrated by Canadiens fans, despite having yet to play a game in North America for the franchise, Markov is on to something. The importance of this one prospect on the success of the organization’s rebuild cannot be understated, and the effort management has taken to ensure he is supported fully supported demonstrates that.