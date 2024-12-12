Rethinking Matthews & Marner’s Roles on the Maple Leafs’ Power Play

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ power play is performing decently, but shouldn’t it be better with the firepower on the roster? Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, the team’s first-line stars, have yet to push the man advantage to an elite level. Is there something about their partnership that’s preventing the power play from reaching its full potential? This lingering question seems to be haunting the team this season as fans and analysts alike wonder if there’s a way to unlock the true capabilities of this star-studded unit.

What Do Hockey Analysts Have to Say About the Problem?

On a recent Real Kyper & Bourne episode, Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee dissected the Maple Leafs’ power play struggles since Matthews’ return. While the power play has historically been one of the NHL’s most potent, the trio explored why the dynamic has changed and how to fix it. Their insights revealed some key challenges with the team’s current setup.

Is There an Overreliance on Matthews?

One of the panel’s main points was that the power play becomes too predictable when Matthews is on the ice. McKee observed that teammates seem overly focused on feeding Matthews the puck, which allows opposing defenders to anticipate and shut down their strategy.

Kypreos added that the infamous “beaver tap” – when a player bangs their stick on the ice demanding the puck – exacerbates the problem. Matthews, eager to make an impact, visibly signals for the puck, but this not only telegraphs the play but also pressures his teammates to defer to him, even when other options might be better.

Bourne noted that disguising the power play’s intentions or spreading the puck around more effectively could prevent defences from keying in on Matthews.

The Matthews-Marner Dynamic

The conversation shifted to how Matthews and Marner’s chemistry might inadvertently hurt the rest of the unit. While they are undeniably effective, the panel discussed how their partnership can leave other players out of sync.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

Bourne highlighted a sequence from a recent game in which the power play broke down due to forced passes between Matthews and Marner. He argued that their tendency to rely on each other can disrupt the flow and limit the creativity of the other players on the ice. This dynamic raises the question of whether the Maple Leafs need to rethink how they deploy their star players on the power play.

Balancing the First and Second Units

Another issue identified was the imbalance between the Maple Leafs’ power play units. Bourne and Kypreos suggested that the second unit often feels like an afterthought, which diminishes the overall effectiveness of the man advantage.

He argued that the Maple Leafs’ long-term plan is to maximize Matthews’ contributions, especially given his $13.25 million cap hit. However, relying exclusively on the first unit could lead to overexposure and fatigue while limiting the development of secondary contributors.

Bourne suggested giving the second unit more opportunities to build confidence, even if the first unit spends less time on the ice. Spreading the workload might alleviate the pressure on Matthews and create a more balanced attack.

The Bottom Line: Figuring It Out Is Non-Negotiable

The Maple Leafs’ power play is still one of the best in the league, ranking third in the NHL over the past several seasons at a 26% conversion rate. However, this year’s struggles with Matthews back in the lineup suggest adjustments are necessary.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As the panel pointed out, the solution isn’t removing Matthews but finding a way to make the unit less predictable and more dynamic. Whether it involves spreading the puck more effectively, tweaking player roles, or giving the second unit a more significant role, the Maple Leafs must adapt to regain their lethal edge.

With nearly $50 million invested in their top stars, the pressure is on to figure this out. If the Maple Leafs can strike the right balance, they could turn this frustration into an asset, reminding the league why they’ve been one of the most dangerous teams with the man advantage.