Capitals Draft Lynden Lakovic 27th Overall

With the 27th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Washington Capitals have selected Lynden Lakovic from the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

About Lynden Lakovic

If you asked an NHL general manager to build their ideal prospect in a lab, they likely would create someone who looks a lot like Lynden Lakovic. Clocking in at 6-foot-4, Lakovic is a proven winner who helped propel the Moose Jaw Warriors to their first WHL title in 2024. Then, in his most recent season, he posted 27 goals and 58 points in just 47 games played, before an injury cut his season short.

Not only this, but Lakovic has the toolbox of a top-six forward in the NHL, including strong skating that makes him fast for his size, a sharp shot, and great vision that allows him to see the ice and make the right plays to help his team score.

Many of Lakovic’s downsides right now are what you would expect from an 18-year-old prospect. Yes, he’s big, but he hasn’t learned how to use his size to physically dominate on the ice yet. His skillset is also still very raw, as he is learning how to play a consistent game each and every time he steps foot on the ice.

These are fixable issues, however, that can easily be learned with time and proper development. Given his intangibles, it’s hard to imagine a team shying away from drafting him with these minor concerns.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

Lakovic is, in his own words, a winner. He was instrumental in the Moose Jaw Warriors’ first Western Hockey League (WHL) Championship last season, scoring three game-winning goals in overtime and another in regulation throughout the playoffs. This season, the Warriors traded away a significant portion of their veteran core from their historic win, yet Lakovic remained just as effective, leading the team with 27 goals, including three game-winners, and 58 points. Had an injury not kept him off the ice for a month and a half, he was on pace to score 39 goals and over 80 points. No other draft-eligible prospect in the WHL did more with less talent around him.

Lakovic’s strong performance earned him a spot in the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge Game in November, where he furthered his claim as a winner. Despite playing in a reduced role, he was incredibly potent in the first game of the series, scoring the opening goal on a stretch pass from Benjamin Kindel and playing a solid, physical style that many scouts weren’t used to seeing from him. With the Warriors, he often lacked physicality, which raised some concerns for some, but in London, Ontario, those concerns were erased.

Lynden Lakovic, Moose Jaw Warriors, playing in the 2024 Memorial Cup against the London Knights (Eric Young/CHL)

His winning mentality comes from his ability to process the game incredibly quickly. Lakovic sees the game differently than many of his peers and reacts quickly to help create offensive chances. This makes him a dangerous playmaker, as he knows who will be open before they get there or where to be to catch a pass and get a good shot on goal. When he has the puck, he’s great at protecting it, using his size and reach to keep opponents well away from his stick, which gives him time to find the best passing or shooting lane. While he still can improve his consistency and scanning, he’s shown some very strong instincts in his draft season, supporting his claim as a big-game performer.

Lakovic is always calculating and assessing the play, allowing him to quickly respond to changes. He’s great at forcing turnovers, charging the opponent so they won’t have time to make a better decision and can direct the puck to a teammate, but he’s not careless. He’ll charge a player at a certain angle to force the puck into a particular part of the ice where he knows a teammate can pick it up. Sometimes, that requires him to lay a body check, and he’s not afraid to do so; it just needs to be for a reason. Again, he could improve his consistency, but his instincts are already very strong for an 18-year-old and promise big things in the future.

How This Affects the Capitals’ Plans

It’s easy to see why the Capitals selected Lakovic 27th overall. If they can teach him to use his size, shot, and smarts properly, he could easily plug into their top-six on the wing as a power forward, chipping in 20 to 30 goals and 100 hits each season. In many ways, he feels like a perfect draft pick by Washington.

Rarely will this kind of player hit the trade market or free agency, so it makes sense for Washington to go out and develop their own power forward internally. Sure, this process will take a few years, but in a draft class lacking projected superstar talent, he’s the kind of prospect that may take a few years to develop, but once he hits the league, he will leave more than just a bruise.