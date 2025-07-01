St. Louis Blues Sign Nick Bjugstad to 2-Year Contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a two-year, $3.5 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75 million.

Bjugstad is a 32-year-old veteran forward who will be 33 before the puck drops on the 2025-26 season. He has 13 seasons of NHL experience, including seven with the Florida Panthers, parts of two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, two seasons with the Minnesota Wild, and most of two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes traded Bjugstad to the Edmonton Oilers, where he played 19 games, followed by 12 more in the playoffs. He then re-signed with the Coyotes on a two-year deal and played one more season in Arizona and a season with the Utah Hockey Club (now Mammoth.)

Bjugstad’s 2024-25 Production Was Down

Bjugstad is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career as he only managed eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points. It’s a significant drop from his 2023-24 season with the Coyotes, where he had 22 goals and 45 points. However, the drop is not as severe as it appears on the surface as he played 10 fewer games and 500 fewer minutes compared to the previous season due to injury.

However, Bjugstad also lost minutes due to the development of Utah prospects. In 2023-24, he demonstrated his ability to play the toughest minutes, averaging over 17 minutes per game. Last season, he played in a depth role, averaging just over 12 minutes on the ice per game. This was another significant factor in his drop in production.

The final contributing factor to the drop in Bjugstad’s production was a career-low seven percent shooting percentage in seasons where he played more than 15 games. Even though the puck was not going in for him this season, he was still creating chances, averaging the second-most shots, fifth-most unblocked shot attempts, and sixth-most expected goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five for Utah last season.

Bjugstad Can Bring Value to the Blues

Bjugstad may not have lived up to the first-round potential the Panthers thought they might be getting when they drafted him 19th overall in 2010. However, at $1.75 million, he will bring significant value to the Blues. While his offensive production may be inconsistent, depending on his role, he is always a physical force on the ice at 6-foot-5 and can impact the game in multiple ways.

He is also responsible defensively and does not take many penalties, despite his size. He excels in tight spaces and around the net, making him a valuable depth offensive option who can slot into the lineup when the injury bug strikes the Blues. His skills around the net also make him a viable option on the power play.

The Blues are getting a versatile veteran center with some playoff experience at a reasonable price. With the Blues trying to make some noise in the playoffs, Bjugstad will be a valuable addition to the lineup, bringing offensive production and plenty of size.