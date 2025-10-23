NHL’s 2026 Free Agency Class Still Talented Despite Recent Extensions

There’s been plenty of hype for the 2026 free-agent class because of the number of high-end to elite players eligible to hit the market on July 1, 2026. Some of the bigger names—Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor and Jack Eichel—have already signed pricey contract extensions, but that shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. They were never going anywhere.

Still, even with Eichel, Connor, Kaprizov and McDavid signing contract extensions, there are still plenty of game-changing players eligible for free agency on July 1, 2026. Let’s take an early look at the free agent class.

Winger Class Has Plenty of Depth

The cream of the crop of next year’s free agent class is on the wing. Artemi Panarin headlines the group, but it goes well beyond him. Here are the 10 best wingers who could become UFAs next summer:

Panarin Adrian Kempe Martin Necas Alex Ovechkin Nick Schmaltz Alex Tuch Anders Lee Patrik Laine Oliver Bjorkstrand Mason Marchment

That’s a lot of high-end talent that could make a real difference for some franchises. Will all of them hit free agency? Probably not, but a rising salary cap may entice some players to test the waters to see what’s out there.

Perhaps he goes unnoticed, but Kempe has been one of the best wingers in the NHL over the last few seasons. He’s averaged 35 goals and 72 points per 82 games over the last three seasons and is off to a hot start in 2025-26, pacing for 105 points. I doubt he totals 105 points, but he has an impressive resumé. If the Los Angeles Kings aren’t willing to pay eight figures per year on his next contract, someone will.

Martin Necas is another interesting case. There were rumors this past offseason that he was seeking a way out of Colorado, but nothing has come of it so far. He’s played well for the Avalanche and is probably headed for an eight-figure cap hit on his next contract. Time will tell if that’s with the Avalanche or if he plans to test the free agent waters.

Nick Schmaltz and Alex Tuch are two other wingers who should garner plenty of attention when free agency begins in July. Tuch has tallied 36 goals in two of the last three seasons, while Schmaltz consistently produces 60-65 points a season.

Even outside the 10 wingers listed above, there’s an intriguing second tier of free agents that includes Eeli Tolvanen, Jaden Schwartz, Michael Bunting, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Patrick Kane, to name a few. We’ll see who signs extensions, but there’s no shortage of intriguing UFA wingers as we sit here today.

Centers Have Taken a Hit

With McDavid and Eichel signing contract extensions, the center market isn’t looking like it once did. Anze Kopitar would have been a UFA in July, but he recently announced the 2025-26 season will be his last in the NHL. Evgeni Malkin is also eligible to become a UFA next summer, but there remains uncertainty about his future and whether this season will be his last as well.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Otherwise, we’re mostly looking at middle-six and bottom-six centers headlining next year’s class. Among the names who could be available are Christian Dvorak, Boone Jenner, Alexander Wennberg, Charlie Coyle, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. They’re all capable players, but they’re mostly third-line centers at this point in their careers.

Also among the potential UFAs is Adam Lowry, who’s arguably the best third-line center in the NHL. The Winnipeg Jets have done a good job locking up their core players in recent years. I imagine they’ll eventually agree to an extension with Lowry, but he may be the most coveted center if he makes it to free agency. He can chip in some offense, but is also always in the Selke conversation. NHL GMs would love to have him on their rosters.

Otherwise, NHL teams will likely have to look for centers on the trade market next offseason because there aren’t many in free agency if you’re in the market for a top-six pivot.

A Diverse Group of Defensemen

There’s no Panarin or Kempe-like defenseman eligible for free agency next summer, but there are still plenty of intriguing names that could hit the market:

John Carlson Rasmus Andersson Ryan McDonagh Mike Matheson Jamie Oleksiak Connor Murphy Mario Ferraro Jacob Trouba Brett Kulak Radko Gudas

Carlson has been a lifelong Washington Capital, but there haven’t been many rumors about him signing a contract extension to date. We’ll see how that unfolds over the coming months, but he’d be the top UFA defenseman if he can’t agree to terms with the Capitals.

Andersson is the most intriguing name on this list. It’s well known that he’d prefer a trade out of Calgary, and with the Flames off to a very rough start, chances are they’ll trade Andersson ahead of the trade deadline. Who knows if that’ll be to a team that will extend him, but he’ll be one to watch over the coming months, too.

There’s also a good crop of defensive defenseman with Murphy, Oleksiak, and Ferraro. Oleksiak’s even-strength defense has been worth an expected goals above replacement (xGAR) of 6.4 over the last three seasons, and he’s also had a positive impact offensively, with his even-strength offense being worth an xGAR of 11.

Ferraro’s numbers have not been great, to put it mildly, over the last few seasons. But it’s hard to assess anyone’s metrics on the San Jose Sharks since they’ve been in full tank mode for the last two to three seasons. I’m sure there are NHL GMs who’ll value his playing style if he hits free agency.

Meanwhile, Kulak and Murphy’s even-strength defense xGAR ranked in the top 50 over the three previous seasons. They’re among two of the more underrated defensive defenseman in the NHL and should not cost an exorbitant amount of money as UFAs.

In all, there’s a bit of everything among the top defensemen in next year’s UFA class. Need a bit of puck-moving ability? There’s Carlson and Matheson. Want some ruggedness? There’s Ferarro, Gudas, and Trouba. Want a shutdown defender? There’s Kulak, Oleksiak and Murphy. There might not be a sexy name on defense, but it’s a diverse group.

I’m unsure what to make of next year’s goalies, but it’s certainly better than the 2025 UFA class:

Sergei Bobrovsky Jacob Markström Stuart Skinner Frederik Andersen Cam Talbot Scott Wedgewood Connor Ingram

Markström and the New Jersey Devils have been talking contract extension, so it seems unlikely he hits free agency. I can’t see the Florida Panthers letting Bobrovsky walk, either, but there are some intriguing 1B options.

Skinner may fit better on a team where he doesn’t have to be the guy. Meanwhile, Talbot, Wedgewood and Andersen are all above-average netminders who can help teams. If Ingram can get his career back on track, he’d be another intriguing option, too.

Will the 2026 UFA Class End Up Being Worth the Hype?

The 2025 UFA class was never particularly exciting, and it got even worse as players signed contract extensions in the week or at the 11th hour before free agency began. Will that be the case again in 2026? Hopefully not, because fans deserve a bit of excitement during the offseason.