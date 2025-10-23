3 Keys to Windsor Spitfires’ October 2025 Homestand

The old saying goes “home sweet home” but the Windsor Spitfires know that nothing about this coming weekend is going to be easy.

The club started the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season by ringing off a franchise-record-tying seven-straight wins. While that’s cooled off, they are still atop the Western Conference at 10-2-1. Now, after at frustrating 5-3 loss at home to the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, they come into this weekend staring down three tough games in four days. They’ll face the Ottawa 67’s on Thursday, goaltender Carter George and the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, and the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday. Fortunately, all are at the WFCU Centre, which should help them. Here are three keys to this weekend’s homestand.

Take Nobody for Granted

The Spitfires started the season without forwards Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers), A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), and captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) due to NHL camps. Their secondary players took over for several games and surprised a lot of people by racking up win after win. It was a welcome sight for head coach Greg Walters and his staff. However, with success comes expectations and tougher opposition.

Windsor Spitfires’ assistant coach Casey Torres (L), head coach Greg Walters (C), and assistant coach Kris Newbury (R). (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

When you’re near (or at) the top, teams are trying to knock you down a peg. The club found that out the hard way when they lost their first game of the season on Sun., Oct. 5 on the road against the Attack (6-3). Since then, they’ve gone 3-1-1, but their last three games have been overtime, overtime, and a loss at home to teams who are no higher than the seventh seed.

This weekend, they face three very difficult teams. The 67’s and Attack are a combined 16-6-0-1, and the Attack, specifically, have surprised a few people by going toe-to-toe with the Spitfires in the standings all season. They weren’t expected to be this successful, but you can’t take them lightly. After Saturday’s loss to the Sting, Walters said they’re definitely keeping an eye on the standings because you have to.

“Of course, we’re always looking,” he said. “We know who’s playing really well and we pre-scout the other teams.”

The 67’s have lost two-of-three, but won six straight to start their season. It’s another team that will give Walters’ club fits if they’re taken lightly. The Spirit have lost five-straight, but three were by one goal and two of those were in extra time.

The Spitfires are currently ranked fourth in Canada, but must realize that the other 19 OHL teams want nothing more than to knock them down a few pegs. It doesn’t matter if a team is second or last in the conference; they want a win over the Spitfires on their season resume.

Power Play Must Execute

Since the start of the season, the Spitfires’ power play has been pretty remarkable. They’re consistently near the top of the league and currently sit third with a 30.9-percent conversion rate (17-for-55). However, despite their overall success, the last five games have been a guessing game.

Since the road game against the Attack, they’ve gone seven-for-27 for 25.9 percent. In two games against the Oshawa Generals and Soo Greyhounds, they went four-for-seven. In the other three games, they converted just three-of-18 chances, including three-for-15 against the Sting this past weekend in two games during the OHL Rivalry Week. Walters said it was something they had to work on this week.

“First, we have to give credit as (the Sting) did a real good job,” he said. “Sticking to the structure on our breakouts and our execution. We had some good looks at times, but it hasn’t been as clean as it was. We’ll get back to work on that this week.”

Assistant coach Casey Torres has worked magic for the power play, and Walters often gives him credit for creating impressive ideas. However, they’ll have to improve if they want to get three wins. The Attack are second in the league with a 32.3 percent rate while the 67’s have allowed a league-low 25 goals (in 10 games, compared to 27 in 13 games for the Spitfires).

Take advantage of the extra player when you have the chance to. Otherwise, it may be handing the opposition two points on a silver platter.

Depth Production Required

Injuries and illnesses are a part of sports and life in general. The Spitfires learned a hard lesson last season when they were riddled with them in the second half and the playoffs. At one point in the playoffs, they had at least eight regulars out of the lineup. When that happens, it’s up to the depth players to step up.

The club has 2025 OHL first-round pick forward John McLaughlin on the sidelines right now along with sophomore J.C. Lemieux. They’re offence-oriented and have seen time in the top-nine. It’s created a gap in the lineup, but that’s where the depth has to step in.

Related: Spitfires Sign 2025 OHL First-Round Pick John McLaughlin

Last season, that was rookies Ethan Garden, Carter Hicks, Lemieux, and others. This season, it’s veterans Shawn Costello, Nathan Gaymes, and Cole Dubowsky, plus rookie Max Brocklehurst. However, they have combined for just five points.

Ethan Garden of the Windsor Spitfires (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The club was hoping to get production out of overage (20-year-old) forward Owen Outwater. The North Bay Battalion’s 2021 first-round pick came into the season hoping to rebound following back-to-back season-ending shoulder injuries. Unfortunately, he struggled to produce and floated between the fourth line and being a healthy scratch. According to the Windsor Star, this week he asked for his release and is now going to suit up for the Trenton Golden Hawks Jr. A (from ‘Windsor Spitfires part ways with veteran forward’ – Windsor Star – 10/22/25).

Until McLaughlin and Lemieux return, the club is going to need its depth players to not only give them minutes but some production, as well. Nobody is expecting them to put up a point-per-game, but taking any pressure they can off of Greentree, Nesbitt, Spellacy, etc. would be a huge benefit to the club in the standings.