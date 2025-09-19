The Next Step: Windsor Spitfires’ 2025-26 Season Preview

It’s been a long summer but the Windsor Spitfires are ready for some fresh ice. The 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season is here and the organization is eager to take the next step.

Following back-to-back West Division titles in 2022 and 2023, the club fell to the bottom of the OHL standings in 2023-24, finishing second last overall. Last season, they rebounded nicely by winning the West Division and finishing second in the Western Conference. After losing a Game 7 overtime heartbreaker to the Kitchener Rangers in the second round, they’re eager to get back to business. With several veterans returning, and a coaching staff that has proven to get the best out of them, this is a team that’s eager to push their limits and bring home a league title. The Spitfires’ regular season starts on Fri., Sept. 19, so let’s dive into the various areas of the team.

Forward Units Reloading

The first order of business is to look at who’s gone from the forward units from last season’s roster and who are the new faces. Those include:

Out (with new team):

New (with last team):

Max Brocklehurst – 2024 OHL Draft Third-Round Pick – LaSalle Vipers Jr. B

– 2024 OHL Draft Third-Round Pick – LaSalle Vipers Jr. B Johnny McLaughlin – 2025 OHL Draft First-Round Pick – Lambton Jr. Sting U16 AAA

– 2025 OHL Draft First-Round Pick – Lambton Jr. Sting U16 AAA Ian Inskip – 2025 OHL Draft Second-Round Pick – Mississauga Reps U16 AAA

– 2025 OHL Draft Second-Round Pick – Mississauga Reps U16 AAA Caden Harvey – 2025 OHL Draft Fifth-Round Pick – Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U

– 2025 OHL Draft Fifth-Round Pick – Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U Beksultan Makysh – 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft Second-Round Pick – Kazakhstan (via Boston Hockey Academy)

– 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft Second-Round Pick – Kazakhstan (via Boston Hockey Academy) Cole Dubowsky – trade with Barrie Colts

The forward units are looking to reload. The club lost offensive veterans in Abraham (29 goals), Morneau (32 goals), and likely Protas, who alone had 124 points in 61 games. He’s eligible for the Capitals’ farm system, so he will probably play pro.

However, they still have lots of firepower. It starts with Los Angeles Kings‘ prospect Liam Greentree, once he returns from their NHL camp. The 19-year-old captain had 49 goals and 119 points in 64 games last season and is primed for a monster finish to his OHL career. He’s joined by A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers), and Cole Davis, who have the speed and physicality to create havoc.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

They will also be looking for big breakout seasons from top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Ethan Belchetz, along with J.C. Lemieux and Ethan Garden, all 17 years old. Not only are they primed for offence, but the club also believes in their leadership ability. Belchetz and Garden both were alternate “A”s during the preseason. During a media session on Tuesday, head coach Greg Walters said that they’re great humans and deserved the nods.

“With the nine guys gone (to NHL camps), it’s more about them as people and what we think of them,” he said. “They’re 17 (years old) but they do everything the right way. They’re extremely hard-working people and great human beings. We thought they deserved them.”

The team also has rookies McLaughlin, Makysh, and Harvey, who will get a chance to show their creativity, plus Brocklehurst and Inskip, who will likely see time with Junior B, as well. They’re each known for their offensive creativity and, with this kind of veteran help, they’re in good hands. Will the breakouts and adjustments be enough to make up for the veteran losses? It’s a guessing game.

This group is a solid mixture of veterans and newcomers. With NHL camps overlapping the start of the OHL season, it might take a bit for the group to fully come together, but they’ll be entertaining nonetheless.

Veteran Defence Looks to Build On Success

On defence, most players from last season are back on the roster. Let’s take a look.

Out (with new team):

New (with last team):

Jonathan Brown – Free Agent via Shattuck-St. Mary’s 18U Prep

– Free Agent via Shattuck-St. Mary’s 18U Prep Grady Spicer – 2024 OHL Draft Fourth-Round Pick – Brockville Braves (Central Canada Hockey League)

The team lost Eichler, Mathurin, and Winegard to graduation, but there are plenty of veterans who are returning. They will likely have overager (20-year-old) Wyatt Kennedy to lead the charge once he’s back from the Detroit Red Wings’ camp. He’s joined by veterans Anthony Cristoforo, Carter Hicks, Carson Woodall, Conor Walton, and Andrew Robinson, who are a respected mix of offence, defence, toughness, and experience.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Andrew Robinson. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

They’ve also got the physical 6-foot-3, 181-pound rookie Spicer, who will float between Junior B and the OHL. Finally, there’s the newly signed Brown, an 18-year-old free agent from Shattuck-St. Mary’s 18U Prep in Minnesota. Walters said the youngster has fit in well.

“He’s a student of the game,” he said. “(He) works incredibly hard, is tough, has great feet, and moves the puck really well. We’re really excited about where he can get to.”

Last season, thanks to Walters and his staff, the defence cut their goals against nearly in half from 2023-24, going from 360 in 68 games to just 223. Like the forward group, it’s going to take time for them to come together. However, once the dust settles, this has the makings of a group that plays the game the right way. If they can build on last season, they could surprise critics.

Crease Depth Could Be Beneficial

There’s nothing straightforward about the goaltending, at least early on. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing for the Spitfires.

Coming out of camp, the club had four players who were all worthy of a spot. It starts with 20-year-old veteran Joey Costanzo. After a .892 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average last season, he’s likely here for an overage season once he returns from the Flyers’ camp. He’s joined by last season’s backup, 19-year-old Carter Froggett, plus 18-year-old rookie Michael Newlove (2024 OHL Under-18 Draft first overall pick), who showed very well in camp.

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Michael Newlove. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Coming into opening night, Froggett and Newlove are battling it out for the backup spot. Walters said having this much depth is a good thing.

“That’s a credit to (general manager) Bill (Bowler),” he said. “We have depth in all positions here. It’ll be a battle here, if and when Joey comes back, we’ll make that decision then.”

Having two youngsters battle it out into the season creates uncertainty, but also optimism, as neither is backing down. While they will likely want to get it settled as soon as possible, it’s not a bad situation for the Spitfires to be in.

Walters and Staff Return to Bench

After going through multiple head coaches and assistant coaches from 2022-23 through 2023-24, the Spitfires may have found their long-term solution.

Following the coaching carousel, in July 2024, Bowler brought on former Owen Sound Attack head coach Greg Walters in hopes of solidifying everything. They already had Casey Torres and Kris Newbury as assistants from the 2023-24 season, and the two proved invaluable to the organization. However, when they added Walters, who was known for tough love but having a strong connection in the locker room, nobody knew what to expect.

Fortunately, the results were almost immediate, both on the ice and in the room. Walters, Torres, and Newbury led the team from the OHL’s basement to the West Division title within a season. They’re a defence-first staff who allow for creativity in the offensive zone. The staff treat players like their own kids, and it’s been a bond that the organization needed.

Windsor Spitfires’ coaches Casey Torres, Greg Walters, and Kris Newbury. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This season, the trio is back and eager to show that last season was no fluke. The players have bought into the systems, and Walters said it’s a matter of creating good relationships.

“It’s about building relationships and continuing to make them stronger,” he said. “When the kids in there know that the coaching staff care about them more as people than players, you can push them in a good way and make sure you get the best out of them.”

Going from several question marks to stability is crucial for the coaching staff and its players. If the Spitfires found their key to success, it bodes well for this season and beyond.

Season Predictions – Conference Crown?

Last season’s second-round exit is fresh on the team’s mind. They were a shot away from the Western Conference Championship series, and nobody has forgotten that. On paper, if they get everyone back from NHL camps, they have the roster to build on from last season and go on a long playoff run. With multiple veterans likely heading to the pros in 2026-27, it would be a fitting send-off.

During the preseason, the club won three of their four games, but the results didn’t matter a whole lot. With nine players at NHL camps, Walters used the time to get the rest of the team up to speed on their systems. He said it was a situation he didn’t take lightly.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Walters said. “We had nine guys out at NHL camps and gave the first-year guys some more opportunities to play in situations and learn how we do things around here. We feel like we got better every day, which is what we want to do.”

They’re getting some national recognition, too. On Tues, Sept. 16, the CHL released their first Top-10 list, and the Spitfires ranked fifth overall. Walters said it’s a credit to the players, but they have to make sure they maintain last season’s work ethic and attention to detail so “we don’t fall in love with ourselves.”

If they get the roster, they’ll have the coaches and a willing GM to make the season a memorable one. This club has been through chaos, came out stronger, and now wants to reward the city, their fans, and each other by going as far as possible in the playoffs. The regular season starts on Friday on the road against the Sarnia Sting. The home opener at the WFCU Centre is just 24 hours later on Saturday against the London Knights.