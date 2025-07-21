Windsor Spitfires: 4 Breakout Candidates for 2025-26

The success of the 2024-25 Windsor Spitfires surprised much of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). As the club prepares for an even bigger 2025-26 season, there are four players who are looking to make an impact of their own.

After a dismal 2023-24 season where the club finished second last in the OHL, they shot to the top of the Western Conference standings last season and didn’t look back. General manager (GM) Bill Bowler, along with head coach Greg Walters and their staff, put together a team that not only dominated on the ice but were a cohesive family off of it. Led by captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings), they were a team that wanted to show the previous season was a fluke. Fortunately, while they had plenty of older talents to help, they also had younger players who were eager to learn. Now, those youngsters are getting ready to push their game up a level. Here are four breakout candidates for the club entering 2025-26.

Carter Hicks (Defenceman)

In 2023-24, Bowler was “reshuffling the deck” following back-to-back all-in seasons. Part of that included a blockbuster move with the Memorial Cup host Saginaw Spirit to send two veterans out while bringing veterans and picks back to the Spitfires. One of those picks was the Peterborough Petes’ second-rounder in 2024 (24th overall). At the 2024 OHL Draft (2008-born), Bowler used that pick to select defenceman Carter Hicks.

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound London native came advertised as a two-way defenceman who was quick on his feet, strong in his own end, and poised with the puck. He also had plenty of leadership potential. Fortunately, it’s all worked out well. The youngster saw plenty of ice time early and used it well, scoring three goals and recording 14 points in 52 games. Maybe more importantly, he adjusted to the OHL pace rather nicely and had a veteran presence come the playoffs. There, he added four points in 12 games, along with showing a bit of a mean streak, which was appreciated.

Hicks comes into 2025-26 looking to become a top-four defenceman. He has the tools and confidence one wants at both ends of the ice and, with a smooth transition to the OHL, could become that budding star Bowler and his staff had anticipated. The club chose to keep him on the main roster last season and it worked out near perfectly. Now, as they look to make another run for an OHL Championship, the youngster may be at the forefront of the experience.

Jean-Christoph Lemieux (Forward)

While Hicks got much of the attention among the 2008-born group, Jean-Christoph Lemieux had an under-the-radar type of season. Also chosen in the second round in 2024 (22nd overall), the 5-foot-11, 176-pound Gatineau, Quebec native came advertised as a feisty, hard-working forward who could put up points while getting under opponents’ skin. For much of the season, he did just that with nine goals and 19 points in 46 games. He also added an assist in six playoff games.

J.C. Lemieux of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

However, despite the positives, Lemieux had injury issues including during the playoffs where he missed half of their games. There were frustrating times because it was tough for him to find consistency in his game when the injuries would pop up. That’s why 2025-26 could be his “I’m here!” moment.

He had 24 goals and 60 points in 34 games with the Quinte Red Devils U16 AAA in his OHL Draft season. The talent is there to produce and agitate on a consistent basis. He just needs the ice time and the health. If everything falls into place, Lemieux could show the Spitfires, their fans, and the league why he was a second-round pick.

Ethan Garden (Forward)

Since Bowler took over for long-time Spitfires’ GM Warren Rychel in July 2019, he’s never been one to shy away from making a bold move. One of those came during the 2024 draft when he took forward Ethan Garden in the ninth round.

The youngster grew up in Michigan and had NCAA aspirations while playing with the Little Caesars 15U AAA program. When the OHL came calling, though, he took in the Spitfires’ orientation camp and started to shift his focus. It wasn’t long before he signed and became a potential steal in the draft.

While just 5-foot-9, 165-pounds, he never stops moving and hits anything in opposing colours. He managed to get into 55 games last season with six goals and 14 points, adding another five points in 12 playoff games. Whatever the coaches needed, he provided, and there was zero fear about the physical game or getting into the dirty areas.

With a season under his belt, 2025-26 feels like a golden chance for the youngster to turn it all up a notch. The club lost forwards Noah Morneau and Ryan Abraham to graduation and both played similar styles to Garden. He may not replace their production right away but he’ll likely get increased ice time and, with a growing confidence, that can only benefit everyone.

Ethan Belchetz (Forward)

It’s hard to have this list and not include 2024 first-overall pick forward Ethan Belchetz. The 6-foot-5, 226-pound Oakville native is likely to be the monster the Spitfires had envisioned when they drafted him.

Last season, he had 17 goals and 38 points in 56 games. He came as advertised with a pro shot, physicality, respectable skating for a guy his size, defensive awareness, and leadership poise. However, getting injured in the final home game and missing the playoffs left everyone frustrated.

Windsor Spitfires’ 2024 first overall pick Ethan Belchetz with general manager Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

After recovering from his injury, Belchetz will likely want to use 2025-26 to not only show what he’s truly capable of but raise his stock for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft next summer. He’s got first-round written all over him, maybe even top-10 or higher if he puts it all together next season. Walters will likely give him all the ice he can handle to go well above and beyond his (still impressive) 38-point season. With the right linemates and health, this could be a fun season to watch the youngster blossom into the force everyone knows he can become.

The 2024-25 season was a fun one for the Spitfires and their fans. Part of that was because of the success of their rookies who transitioned as well as you can expect. Heading into 2025-26, we could be looking at multiple breakout seasons, which sets the club up for more success well into the future.

